Why is there so much buzz around Cameron Green?

December 15, 2020 11:22 IST

Green will make Test debut in Adelaide if he clears concussion protocols, says coach Langer

IMAGE: Cameron Green poses before an Australian nets session at Adelaide Oval. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Promising all-rounder Cameron Green will make his Test debut against India in the series-opening day-night match, in Adelaide, if he clears the concussion protocols, Australian coach Justin Langer said on Tuesday.

While Langer has still not ruled out the woefully out of form Joe Burns; Matthew Wade is shaping as a potential opener if Green does not make it.

Green suffered a mild concussion after being hit on the head by a shot from Jasprit Bumrah in the pink ball warm-up match between India and Australia 'A' in Sydney. He was replaced under the sport's concussion rules and has since been monitored by Cricket Australia's medical staff.

"If he's passed fit he'll definitely play," Langer said.

"We are just going through the protocols. He had another test this morning which we got good news on. He's a terrific young bloke, obviously an excellent talent, he's earned the right for selection through his performances."

"It's very exciting for Australian cricket for him and his family."

The opening Test of the four-match series starts at the Adelaide Oval from Thursday.

Another call that the home team needs to make is whether to show faith in opener Burns -- who has managed a meagre 62 runs in nine innings this season.

"He is a very good player, you don't lose your talent overnight, he also understands that runs are the greatest currency or value to any player."

"He has been a bit lied on, but we will have a look, get eyes on him today, we will see how he is going, have a chat with him today and we will make our decision on who is going to open in the next day or so," said Langer.

The former Australia player also made clear that Marnus Labuschagne would not open the batting.

"Talking about Marnus, he won't be opening, he has done an amazing job at number three. Steve Smith does an amazing job at number four. We'll try and stay as settled as possible while Davy (Warner) is injured. We've got some tough decisions to make."

He also said that a decision cannot be made right now on the playing XI.

"We've got to wait and see what happens with Cameron Green first, see if he comes through, so that's one part of jigsaw puzzle. We'll look at Joe Burns and Marcus (Harris) today to see how they are tracking at training."

"We've got to pick our six best (players at the top) and that's all part of the jigsaw puzzle."

"There's a lot of balls in the air, I wish we could be more definite, not only for you guys, but more importantly, for our players. But until we get a few things ticked off we can't make a decision."