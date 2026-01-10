HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rohit offers batting tips to Siraj; Pant takes a blow

Rohit offers batting tips to Siraj; Pant takes a blow

January 10, 2026 16:58 IST

Team India

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav and Arshdeep Singh during a training session ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma offered batting tips to Mohammed Siraj, while Rishabh Pant briefly needed treatment after being hit during net practice as India put the final touches to their preparations for the three-ODI series against New Zealand starting in Vadodara on Sunday.

Rohit was waiting outside the net when Siraj, who was in early, could not connect while trying to hoick the ball. The India opener then gave some tips to the pacer who only had a batting stint in the nets during India's optional training session on Saturday, with other members also turning up for Saturday's nets.

India vice-captain Shreyas Iyer, having captained Mumbai in their narrow one-run loss to Punjab on Thursday in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, batted in partnership with KL Rahul, while Pant and Ravindra Jadeja also had a hit in the nets.

Each of the three, Siraj, Iyer, and Pant were busy playing for their respective state teams in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, with the matches on January 8 being their most recent appearance.

Pant, however, was left grimacing in pain when he copped a blow just above his waist while batting against Indian throwdown specialists and was attended by the team's support staff and other members, including head coach Gautam Gambhir.

After receiving some initial treatment, Pant walked off the field of the BCA Stadium's Ground B, where India captain Shubman Gill was seen having a long chat with the chairman of selectors, Ajit Agarkar.

 

The three-ODI series against a new-look New Zealand team will get underway on Sunday with the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium set to host it's first men's international match.

The second ODI will be played at Rajkot's Niranjan Shah Stadium on January 14, while the third and final will be at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
