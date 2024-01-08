News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why hasn't Deepak Chahar been picked for India's T20Is against Afghanistan?

Why hasn't Deepak Chahar been picked for India's T20Is against Afghanistan?

Source: PTI
January 08, 2024 22:12 IST
IMAGE: The former cricketer questioned why the selectors had not picked Deepak Chahar for the upcoming series against Afghanistan. Photograph: Sumaya Hisham/Reuters

Cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has said that pacer Deepak Chahar should have been included in the India squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan.

The Men in Blue will lock horns against Afghanistan in the three-match series starting on Thursday which will take place at Mohali, Bengaluru, and Indore respectively. The hosts have included Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan as their three frontline seamers.

Talking on his YouTube channel, the former India opener said that Chahar should have been part of the T20I squad if he had made himself available.

 

"Interestingly, only three fast bowlers have been selected. Arshdeep (Singh), Mukesh Kumar and Avesh Khan are there. Deepak Chahar was also picked for the South Africa T20Is but he didn't go because his father was not well. His father's health is better now. I am sure he must be available," Chopra asserted.

"I haven't given him a call, I should maybe. But why isn't he in the team? I can understand (Mohammed) Siraj and (Jasprit) Bumrah not being there, but I am slightly surprised that he is not there. In my opinion, if Deepak Chahar was available, his name should have been there," the former India cricketer added.

The right-arm pacer has snapped 31 wickets in 25 T20Is he has played so far in his career with 6/7 against Bangladesh in 2019 being the best figures for him in the shortest format of the game.

Chahar withdrew from the final T20I against Australia and the subsequent tour of South Africa when his father suffered a stroke, and it is unclear whether he is available or not for selection.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
