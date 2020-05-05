News
Why Faf du Plessis avoids reading too much news

Why Faf du Plessis avoids reading too much news

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
May 05, 2020 20:07 IST
Faf du Plessis

IMAGE: Faf du Plessis that it is 'very important' to have a positive attitude. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Former South African skipper Faf du Plessis is shying away from the gloomy coverage of the coronavirus pandemic in order to remain positive amid the crisis.

The right-handed batsman said that it is 'very important' to have a positive attitude and he is putting a lot of energy into it. "For me, it's about remaining positive. It's something I feel is very important and I'm putting a lot of energy into it as well," sport24.co.za quoted du Plessis as saying.

 

"As a result, I'm trying to not read too many negative pieces and generally limit the news I consume. There's a lot of panic out there. We as players experience a lot of anxiety too, there's a fear of the future because we don't know when we'll be playing again," he added.

Du Plessis won 18 of his 36 Tests as captain since taking over from AB de Villiers in 2016. The 35-year-old cricketer has played 65 Test and 143 ODIs for South Africa and has amassed 3901 and 5507 runs respectively.

