Why Dravid won't replace Shastri as India coach

Why Dravid won't replace Shastri as India coach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
August 18, 2021 22:11 IST
Rahul Dravid

IMAGE: Rahul Dravid has reapplied for the position of Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy. Photograph: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

Former captain Rahul Dravid has reapplied for the position of Head of Cricket at the National Cricket Academy, a development that should end speculations about him replacing Ravi Shastri as head coach of the Indian team after the T20 World Cup in November.

 

BCCI had to invite applications since Dravid's two-year contract had ended. As per the new constitution, there is no provision for extension and the hiring process has to start afresh.

"Yes, Rahul has reapplied for the post of Head of Cricket. You don't need to be a genius to guess that he is going to continue after the tremendous work he has put in to change the face of NCA, which is now truly a centre of excellence," a senior BCCI source said.

"In fact, as of now, save Rahul, there are no other prominent names of stature who have applied for the post."

It has been learnt that the BCCI has decided to extend the deadline for submission of applications by a few more days to ensure that interested candidates get enough time to apply.

"BCCI brass has decided to extend the deadline from August 15 by a few more days. When Rahul is in fray, everyone knows that there is little meaning in applying for the post. It's more of a formality but yeah to be fair, a few more days are there if anyone feels that he would like to throw his hat in the ring," the source added.

Dravid after the tour of Sri Lanka had in a roundabout manner expressed his apprehensions about taking up a full-time role with the Indian team.

His reapplication at least confirms that he still wants to continue help the national cricket team by creating a robust supply line.

Nagarkoti, Chakravarthy back in NCA

Inury prone players Varun Chakravarthy and Kamlesh Nagarkoti are back at the National Cricket Academy along with Shubman Gill as the Kolkata Knight Riders trio are undergoing rigorous rehabilitation cum fitness test before they get an all clear to play in the Indian Premier League next month.

"Yes, Chakravarthy and Nagarkoti are here at the NCA doing their rehab cum fitness routines. I guess once NCA gives them the fit certificate, they will be flying with the rest of the KKR team to the UAE. Gill is still training here," the source said.

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
