Samson likely to move to CSK in blockbuster swap deal!

Samson likely to move to CSK in blockbuster swap deal!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
November 09, 2025 23:07 IST

'We are hopeful Sanju will play for CSK.'

Samson

IMAGE: Sanju Samson has been linked to CSK as a replacement for the legendary Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is expected to retire after IPL 2026. Photograph: BCCI

Rajasthan Royals are likely to trade their captain Sanju Samson for star Chennai Super Kings all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026.

Samson has spent a majority of his IPL career with the Royals whom he has also led since being named their full-time captain in IPL 2021.

A senior official from five-time IPL winners Chennai Super Kings confirmed that the franchise is interested in roping in the 30-year-old Samson, who has also been a regular member of the Indian T20I side.

"Everyone knows we are interested in getting Sanju. We have expressed our interest of procuring him in this trading window. RR is yet to confirm as their management said they are weighing the options. We are hopeful Sanju will play for CSK," the official said on condition of anonymity.

 

Samson has represented RR, the winners of the inaugural IPL in 2008, for 11 years and after the conclusion of this year's edition, the wicketkeeper-batter had admitted that he was looking for a change and wanted to be released by the franchise.

Jadeja, who was a member of the Rajasthan Royals in the first two IPL editions, has spent a majority of his career at Chennai Super Kings where he has not just been one of their frontline players, but was also promoted to captaincy when Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped away from the role before the 2022 edition.

The 27-year-old England all-rounder Curran has been a part of CSK as well as Punjab Kings franchises.

For the trade off to proceed, both RR and CSK will be required to provide expression of interest to the IPL governing council and once the players provide their written consents, the two teams will have to work out the final agreement, which also would be ratified by the governing body.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
