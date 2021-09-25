Why Dhoni should bat at No 4 for CSK...

'The best thing about a captain is that it is his own wish, he can bat anywhere he wants.'

IMAGE: CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni came out to bat at No 6 in both the matches after the resumption of the IPL in UAE -- scoring 3 and 11 not out against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively. Photograph: BCCI

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir reckons that skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni should promote himself to the No 4 position once Chennai Super Kings qualifies for the play-offs stage of the IPL.

CSK are currently placed second in the IPL points table, with 14 points from nine matches.



Dhoni came out to bat at No 6 in both the matches after the resumption of the IPL in UAE -- scoring 3 and 11 not out against Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore respectively.



Gambhir, who captained Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles, said Dhoni needs to play at No 4 no matter if the team is chasing or defending a total.



"MS Dhoni should bat at No. 4 once CSK qualifies for the play-offs, irrespective of whether you are chasing or batting first so that you are able to spend time in the middle," Gambhir told Star Sports on Saturday.



"I will want to see that, hopefully it happens. The best thing about a captain is that it is his own wish, he can bat anywhere he wants."



Dhoni has scored just 51 runs so far this season.



"Your No. 3 and No. 4 will not always score runs. You need to bat a little more. The more runs you score, it will keep getting easier," Gambhir said.



"You will qualify for the play-offs but it should not happen that the responsibility falls on you, you lose early wickets and you have to come and score runs."



CSK will take Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match on Sunday.