Chahar registers best figures in T20 Internationals

November 11, 2019 01:12 IST

IMAGE: Deepak Chahar celebrates after completing his hat-trick. Photograph: BCCI

Pacer Deepak Chahar on Sunday registered the best bowling figures in T20 Internationals, while he also became the first Indian to take a hat-trick in the shortest format of the game.

He achieved the feat in the third and final T20I against Bangladesh at the Vidharba Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.



Chahar registered splendid figures of six wickets for seven runs in 3.2 overs, beating the previous record held by Sri Lanka's Ajantha Mendis, who took 6-8 against Zimbabwe in 2012.



Chahar also bagged a hat-trick as he dismissed one batsman on the last ball of the 18th over and then he dismissed two batsmen in the opening two balls of the 20th over.



The pacer took the wickets of Shaiful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Aminul Islam to complete his hat-trick.



Chahar's magnificent showing with the ball helped India outclass Bangladesh by 30 runs as they won the three-match series 2-1.