Why Bumrah, Santner are not playing in Mumbai Test

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah ruled out, Mitchell Santner injured. Photograph: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah, the linchpin of India's pace attack, has been ruled out of the final Test against New Zealand in Mumbai due to a lingering viral illness.

The BCCI confirmed the news, dashing hopes of seeing the fiery pacer in action one last time in the series. Bumrah's absence is a significant blow to India, considering his impressive performance throughout the series. He has been one of the leading wicket-takers, contributing significantly to India's bowling attack.

New Zealand, too, has suffered a setback with the injury to their star all-rounder, Mitchell Santner. The left-arm spinner, who played a crucial role in their historic win in Pune, has been ruled out due to a side strain.

"Mitch Santner has got a little bit of a side strain. Ish Sodhi comes in. Matt Henry is fit and he comes in for Tim Southee," said skipper Tom Latham.

In his place, the Kiwis have brought in leg-spinner Ish Sodhi. Additionally, Matt Henry replaced Tim Southee in the playing XI.

As the final Test gets underway, both teams will be eager to make the most of the opportunity, despite the absence of key players.