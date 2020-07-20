Why broadcaster is unhappy with BCCI's tentative IPL schedule

July 20, 2020 11:42 IST

IPL likely to be held from Sept 26 to Nov 8

Broadcaster wants BCCI to extend the window by a week to coincide with the Diwali weekend

IMAGE: The IPL governing council is yet to agree to the dates and a formal announcement in this regard will be made soon. Photograph: BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly zeroed in on a tentative schedule for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) hoping for it to be held from September 26 to November 8 later this year.

But the IPL franchises and the BCCI's broadcasting partner are yet to fully agree on.

The window came up for discussion during BCCI Apex Council meet on Friday and if finalised, it will mean the board will have to conduct 60 matches in 44 days.

However, the host broadcaster is reportedly not happy with the tentative scheduling and wants BCCI to extend the window by a week to coincide with the Diwali weekend.

The broadcaster wants the tournament to be held a little later so that the final ends on Diwali (November 14) as as to generate maximum revenue with ads, particularly since the coronavirus pandemic has affected them financially.

Extending the league by a week may prove to be a difficult proposition as India are scheduled to tour Australia in December and for that, under the current health guidelines, they will have to arrive in the country well in advance. The first Test of that tour is scheduled to start from December 4.

” If the IPL concludes by November 8, the team can fly to Australia by the 10th, undergo the mandatory Covid tests and start with practice and warm-up matches so that the first Test can begin as scheduled.

Also, India might want to play a day-night warm-up game ahead of the proposed day-night Test, and that will add days to the schedule,” a senior BCCI official told The Times of India.

The IPL governing council is yet to agree to the dates and a formal announcement in this regard will be made soon after the ICC postpones this year’s Men’s T20 World Cup.