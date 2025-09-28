Why BCCI officials will miss Asia Cup final...

IMAGE: As the cricketing giants face off in what promises to be a memorable final, the absence of BCCI’s top brass will undoubtedly be noted. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

India and Pakistan are set to clash in the Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday at Dubai International Stadium, renewing one of cricket’s greatest rivalries.

However, despite the high-profile nature of the match, no officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be present at the stadium — continuing their stance from earlier in the tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav's Indian team enters the final unbeaten, having dominated the eight-team tournament and defeated Salman Ali Agha’s Pakistan twice earlier in the competition. With their superior form and depth, India are considered clear favourites to lift the trophy.

However, while the spotlight will be on the players and the electrifying atmosphere in Dubai, one major absence stands out — the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Once again, no BCCI official will be present at the stadium to witness the marquee clash live.

This continues a trend seen throughout the tournament. During the group stage and Super Four matches between India and Pakistan, no BCCI representatives travelled to Dubai. As reported by Dainik Jagran, the board was mindful of public sentiment and growing calls for a boycott, choosing to skip those matches out of respect for the prevailing national mood.

Interestingly, the BCCI held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on the same day — Sunday — in Mumbai. During this key meeting, Mithun Manhas officially took over as the new BCCI President, succeeding Roger Binny. Top officials, including Board Secretary Devajit Saikia and IPL Chairman Arun Dhumal, were also in attendance.

Although the AGM concluded earlier than expected and a flight to Dubai was available, the newly elected leadership collectively decided to stay back in India. As a result, none of the BCCI officials will be attending the Asia Cup final.

In contrast, Rajeev Shukla, the current BCCI Vice-President and an executive board member of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), also opted not to travel. Meanwhile, ACC President Mohsin Naqvi — who also serves as the PCB Chairman and Pakistan's Interior Minister — has already arrived in Dubai and is expected to present the trophy to the winning team.

As the cricketing giants face off in what promises to be a memorable final, the absence of BCCI’s top brass will undoubtedly be noted. Still, for fans around the world, all eyes remain on the field — where history will be made.