Home  » Cricket » Why Babar flopped in Big Bash League

Why Babar flopped in Big Bash League

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 22, 2026 16:52 IST

Babar Azam's first Big Bash League stint ended early as the Pakistan star returned home before Sydney Sixers’ eliminator after an underwhelming season.

Babar Azam's Big Bash League debut was marked by low scores and slow strike-rate

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam's first-ever stint in the Big Bash League (BBL) has ended with him returning home before Sydney Sixers' eliminator match against Hobart Hurricanes on Friday.

The Sixers management announced that Babar, who had a forgettable outing in the tournament Down Under, will return home because of national team commitments.

In a video posted on social media platforms, Babar thanked Sydney Sixers and supporters for making his BBL appearance a memorable one.

Babar endured a rough time in first outing at the BBL, scoring just 202 runs in 11 matches with just two half-centuries.

His strike-rate was a poor 103, while he averaged a mere 22.

His abrupt return from the league coincided with demands by some former Australian players, including Mark Waugh, that he be dropped for the eliminator.

Initially, it was announced by Cricket Australia and the Pakistan Cricket Board that Babar would play the entire tournament which ends on January 25.

Babar and controversy at the BBL

With Pakistan's home series against Australia starting from January 29, questions have been raised over the timing of his return.

Babar's appearance in the league also sparked a controversy when his partner Steve Smith refused a single to him while the former was batting on 47 from 58 balls.

Smith later completed a hundred at a strike-rate of 238.

Babar's and former T20 opening partner, Muhammad Rizwan also had a forgettable Big Bash scoring just 188 in 10 innings at a strike rate of 102 and in one match was recalled from batting by Melbourne Renegades because of his slow pace.

Pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who returned home midway because of an injury, too had a mediocre BBL season.

All three Pakistan cricketers were appearing in the Big Bash for the first time.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
