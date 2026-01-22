Australian Open: Djokovic's Dazzling Acrobatics On Show

Novak Djokovic slides, stretches and dominates to reach the Australian Open third round and move within one win of 400 Grand Slam victories.

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic in action during his second round match against Francesco Maestrelli in Melbourne on Thursday, January 22, 2026. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Novak Djokovic continued his fine run in the Australian Open, marching to the third round with a win over Francesco Maestrelli on Thursday.

Djokovic was at his acrobatic best as he slid, glided and stretched to brush aside Italian qualifier Maestrelli 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

Djokovic, seeking a record-extending 11th Melbourne Park title and 25th Grand Slam trophy overall to break the deadlock with Margaret Court, maintained his steady grip on the second-round clash without needing to shift into top gear.

Djokovic 1 win away from 400 Grand Slam wins

Djokovic, 38, raced through the opening set and pounced again in the opening game of the second set to heap pressure on world number 141 Maestrelli.

He looked sharper and more effective than ever on the court, since sealing his 101st tour-level title in Athens last year in November.

Djokovic needed seven set points and captured the 47-minute opener first set. He was well in control of his baseline rallies and serving, having won 86 per cent (43/50) of his first serve points.

Facing two break points in the opening service game of set two, the legend managed to draw forehand return errors from the 23-year-old qualifier.

IMAGE: Djokovic recorded his 101st win in Melbourne on Thursday. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

The win was Djokovic's 399th Grand Slam match victory, and his 101st in Melbourne, leaving him one shy of record‑holder Roger Federer.

He is just one win away from securing 400 victories across Grand Slams and will become the first-ever player in history of the sport to complete 400 Grand Slam match wins.

His next opponent is Botic van de Zandschulp, who delivered the tennis legend a shocking defeat at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells, and the duo have a 1-1 record head-to-head.