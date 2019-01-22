Why Ashwin must be considered for 2019 World Cup

January 22, 2019 20:58 IST

‘R Ashwin is someone who we should always consider because we are looking at conditions in England during that time of the year. Wickets could be flat and worn out. So a finger-spinner can be effective with the ball as well,’ says former India opener Gautam Gambhir.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin last played for India in coloured clothing in July 2017. Photograph: Paul Kane/Getty Images

Former opener Gautam Gambhir backed Ravichandran Ashwin's return to the One-Day International squad ahead of the World Cup, saying a finger-spinner like him could be as effective as a wrist-spinner in English conditions.

Ashwin last played for India in coloured clothing in July 2017. Wrist-spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav have since then become India’s frontline spinners in the limited-overs’ format.

While Ravindra Jadeja has mase a comeback in the shorter formats, Ashwin hasn’t.

"Both wrist-spinners (Kuldeep and Chahal) have done well in the last one year, but I still feel that Ashwin is somebody we should look at. I've always believed that a quality spinner is a quality spinner, irrespective of whether he is a wrist-spinner or a finger-spinner," said Gambhir, at a promotional event in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

He cited the example of premier Australia tweaker Nathan Lyon, who recently made an ODI comeback following stellar performances in the longest format.

"He (Lyon) is probably the best off-spinner in the world and he's a finger-spinner. I feel that we should not differentiate because there's a wrist-spinner and so there's no space for a finger-spinner.

"I think R Ashwin is someone who we should always consider because we are looking at conditions in England during that time of the year. Wickets could be flat and worn out. So a finger-spinner can be effective with the ball as well," added Gambhir

Commenting on opener Shikhar Dhawan, who was not amongst the runs in the ODI series against Australia, he said the southpaw should have played first-class cricket since he was not part of the Test series Down Under.

"I am a little disappointed because some of the guys should have played first-class cricket. Being away from Test cricket should have actually pushed them to play first-class cricket.

"Whoever was selected to play (only) white-ball cricket, because it is a World Cup year, I think it should have pushed all these guys like M S Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan and Ambati Rayudu -- all those who went to Australia -- to play first-class cricket."