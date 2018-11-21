rediff.com

Arjun Tendulkar shines with the ball for Mumbai in U-19 match

Arjun Tendulkar shines with the ball for Mumbai in U-19 match

November 21, 2018 20:27 IST

Arjun Tendulkar

IMAGE: Arjun Tendulkar has also played two Under-19 games for India against Sri Lanka, where he claimed three wickets. Photograph: Philip Brown/Action Images/Reuters

Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, shone bright with the ball, picking up a five-wicket haul against Delhi in an Under-19 Cooch Behar Trophy match in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Representing Mumbai, the junior Tendulkar returned with figures of five for 98 as Delhi U-19 slumped to 394 for nine in their first innings at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium at stumps on day three.

 

Asked to bat, Mumbai had scored 453 in their first innings with opener Divyaansh (211) scoring a double century.

Delhi still trail Mumbai by 59 runs.

Arjun's scalps included rival skipper Ayush Badoni, Vaibhav Kandpal, wicket-keeper Gulzar Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Shokeen and Prashant Kumar Bhati.

Arjun, a promising left-arm pacer, is a regular member of the Mumbai Under-19 team.

He has also played two Under-19 games for India against Sri Lanka, where he claimed three wickets.

In the past, Arjun has also bowled at the nets of the senior Indian team in London and at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Tags: Mumbai, Arjun Tendulkar, New Delhi, U-19, Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium
 

