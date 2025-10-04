Why Abhishek Missed Sister's Wedding

IMAGE: Pictures of Abhishek Sharma from the pre-wedding rituals went viral on social media. Photograph: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram

It was a big day for Abhishek Sharma as his sister Komal got married in a grand ceremony in Amritsar.

The wedding procession, led by groom Lavish Oberoi, set off from Ludhiana with music, dancing, and much fanfare, marking the start of the festivities.

But amid the glittering celebration, Komal's brother Abhishek Sharma was missing. The young left-handed opener, who had joined in the haldi and mehendi functions earlier, had left for Kanpur to join the India A squad for their ongoing ODI series against Australia A.

SEE: Abhishek Sharma's sister Komal weds... Video: ANI/X

Pictures of Abhishek from the pre-wedding rituals went viral on social media, showing him laughing and celebrating with his sister.

Yet, when the most important moment arrived, duty called. As his sister tied the knot, Abhishek was donning India's colours, sweating it out on the field.