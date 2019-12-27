Who is your favourite cricket captain of the decade?

December 27, 2019 08:32 IST

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has won two World Cups -- the World T20 in 2007 and the 50-overs World Cup in 2011. Photograph: Philip Brown/Reuters

No sooner than the International Cricket Council asked fans to name their favourite captain of the decade, the name of Indian cricketing great Mahendra Singh Dhoni took social media by storm.

"Tell us who your favourite captain of the decade is," ICC tweeted on Wednesday

The cricket fans went all out to back Dhoni, who has won two World Cups -- the World T20 in 2007 and the 50-overs World Cup in 2011, while also leading India to the Champions Trophy title in 2013 and the World No 1 ranking in Test cricket.



A fan replied: "Favourite captain of the decade is MS Dhoni."



An ardent Dhoni fan called the wicket-keeper batsman the 'best ever Indian captain' to name Dhoni as his favourite captain of the decade.



"MS DHONI all the way...The best ever Indian captain and one of the best in world cricket...," the fan wrote.



Another fan opined that this decade belonged to Dhoni but in the coming decade, current India skipper Virat Kohli will surpass everyone.



"It's about the decade. I think Virat will surpass everyone in the next decade. This decade belonged to Thala Dhoni.....," the fans tweeted.



Also, Dhoni was named captain of Cricket Australia's (CA) ODI team of the decade on Tuesday.

