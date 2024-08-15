News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » V V S Laxman will continue as NCA chief: Jay Shah

V V S Laxman will continue as NCA chief: Jay Shah

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 15, 2024 19:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: V V S Laxman's tenure ends in September but he is set to continue as the NCA chief, confirmed BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Photograph: BCCI

V V S Laxman is set to extend his term as the head of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Laxman's tenure ends in September but he is set to continue as the NCA chief, confirmed BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

"His contract ends in September. But he will continue," Shah told The Times of India.

 

Laxman had taken over as the NCA chief in December 2021 on a three-year contract. His extension means he will continue to be in charge of NCA when it moves to a new location on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The new NCA is set to become one of the best cricket training facilities in the world -- featuring three world-class playing grounds, 45 practice pitches, indoor cricket pitches, Olympic-size swimming pool and state-of-the-art training, recovery and sports science facilities.

The current NCA, located at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Karnataka, was established in 2000 as a cricket facility of BCCI to train young cricketers and also assist the Indian and domestic players in injury rehabilitation.

Shah further stated that the new state-of-the art NCA will start operations next month. And top sportsperson like Neeraj Chopra can also avail the facilities at the NCA.

"We are going to make it available for Olympic sportspersons too like Neeraj Chopra," he told TOI.

"I had laid the foundation stone in 2022 in Bengaluru. In 2008, we had procured land, but no work was done. I don't know why my predecessors didn't do anything."

Shah said the BCCI is planning open NCA centres in the six North-East states and one in Jammu.

"They have been given full membership of the Board. They are an integral part of the country and getting opportunities is their right, and giving it is the Board's duty. Creating facilities in the North-East was in my mind for a long time. The moment the bonding between the local associations there and BCCI improved, we started work. They are also more than happy. Earlier, they would get Rs 5 crore to run cricket, today they get Rs 20 crore to host matches."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Is This Hardik's New Love Interest?
Is This Hardik's New Love Interest?
Shastri backs India for hat-trick over Australia
Shastri backs India for hat-trick over Australia
How Do We Prepare For LA 2028? We Don't.
How Do We Prepare For LA 2028? We Don't.
Non-biscuit portfolio key driver of Britannia's growth
Non-biscuit portfolio key driver of Britannia's growth
'Petty mindset': Rahul's I-Day event seating sparks row
'Petty mindset': Rahul's I-Day event seating sparks row
Terror group claims to plant 24 bombs across Assam
Terror group claims to plant 24 bombs across Assam
UN team to visit B'desh to probe killings during stir
UN team to visit B'desh to probe killings during stir

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

Root could surpass Tendulkar's Test record: Ponting

Root could surpass Tendulkar's Test record: Ponting

Morne Morkel named India's bowling coach

Morne Morkel named India's bowling coach

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances