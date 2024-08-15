V V S Laxman will continue as NCA chief: Jay Shah

IMAGE: V V S Laxman's tenure ends in September but he is set to continue as the NCA chief, confirmed BCCI secretary Jay Shah. Photograph: BCCI

V V S Laxman is set to extend his term as the head of the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.



Laxman's tenure ends in September but he is set to continue as the NCA chief, confirmed BCCI secretary Jay Shah.



"His contract ends in September. But he will continue," Shah told The Times of India.

Laxman had taken over as the NCA chief in December 2021 on a three-year contract. His extension means he will continue to be in charge of NCA when it moves to a new location on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The new NCA is set to become one of the best cricket training facilities in the world -- featuring three world-class playing grounds, 45 practice pitches, indoor cricket pitches, Olympic-size swimming pool and state-of-the-art training, recovery and sports science facilities.



The current NCA, located at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Karnataka, was established in 2000 as a cricket facility of BCCI to train young cricketers and also assist the Indian and domestic players in injury rehabilitation.



Shah further stated that the new state-of-the art NCA will start operations next month. And top sportsperson like Neeraj Chopra can also avail the facilities at the NCA.



"We are going to make it available for Olympic sportspersons too like Neeraj Chopra," he told TOI.



"I had laid the foundation stone in 2022 in Bengaluru. In 2008, we had procured land, but no work was done. I don't know why my predecessors didn't do anything."



Shah said the BCCI is planning open NCA centres in the six North-East states and one in Jammu.



"They have been given full membership of the Board. They are an integral part of the country and getting opportunities is their right, and giving it is the Board's duty. Creating facilities in the North-East was in my mind for a long time. The moment the bonding between the local associations there and BCCI improved, we started work. They are also more than happy. Earlier, they would get Rs 5 crore to run cricket, today they get Rs 20 crore to host matches."



