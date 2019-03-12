Which format do you prefer -- Tests, ODIs or T20Is? Tell us!

March 12, 2019 08:58 IST

IMAGE: The MCC conducted a survey titled the 'MCC Test Cricket survey', where over 13,000 fans participated across 100 countries. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

The Marylebone Cricket Club, the custodians of the game's laws, conducted a survey titled the 'MCC Test Cricket survey', where over 13,000 fans participated across 100 countries.

The MCC survey found that an average of 86 per cent of the participants said five-day cricket remains their 'preferred' format followed by One-day internationals, Twenty20 Internationals and domestic T20s.

Last year, the ICC had conducted another survey, which said that cricket had more than a billion fans globally, and close to 70 per cent (of 19,000 participants) supported Test cricket.

In a bid to give further boost to Test cricket, ICC will hold a World Test Championship, a league competition slated to start in July.

