K L Rahul: Prasad-Chopra Spat Heats Up

IMAGE: K L Rahul walks off after he is dismissed by Nathan Lyon in the Delhi Test. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Venkatesh Prasad has been severely critical of K L Rahul over the star batter's dipping form in Test cricket.

On Tuesday, Aaksh Chopra was also in the firing line as Prasad claimed that the former opener had misquoted him over the Rahul debate on his YouTube show.

In the video, Chopra pointed out how Prasad did not care to mention the statistics and numbers surrounding other players -- potential replacements for Rahul -- after the batter was stripped of vice-captaincy following a poor string of scores in recent Tests.

'He (Prasad) didn't even write about Shubman's home numbers. Because you are showing averages, he has played 11 innings at home in which his average is 26.3. I am saying that you shouldn't judge Shubman Gill with averages. He is a damn good player. He is a better player than that, but use the same yardstick for the others,' Chopra said.

'He has shown 14 overseas innings in which he has an average of 37, in which he has conveniently not spoken about SENA countries. If we see only SENA, his numbers will also not be that good. His away numbers are looking good because of Bangladesh,' Chopra added.

Prasad came up with a strongly worded tweet, slamming Chopra for alleging that the fast bowler had a personal agenda against the under-fire Rahul.

In a long six-tweet thread, Prasad started off by first calling Chopra's comments uncalled for and accuses the former batter of misquoting him.

'So my friend Aakash Chopra after making a vile video on YouTube this morning where he calls me an agenda peddler, conveniently and cleverly misquotes me, removes Mayank's average of 70 at home, wants to gag views which are not in line with what he believes.

'I have no agenda against any player, maybe there are others who have. Difference of opinion is fine, but calling contrary views as apna personal agenda and Twitter par mat laayein, (it) is funny for Aakash, considering he has made a great career by airing his views,' Prasad tweeted.

'I have nothing against KL or any other player, my voice has been against unfair selection and different yardsticks for performers. Be it Sarfaraz or Kuldeep, have voiced based on merit. But it was disappointing to see Aakash calling it personal agenda,' he added.

IMAGE: Venkatesh Prasad, left, slammed Aakash Chopra. Photograph: Kind courtesy Venkatesh Prasad/Twitter and Aakash Chopra/Twitter

Prasad posted a screengrab of one of Chopra's 'sarcastic' tweet about Rohit Sharma from 2012, saying, 'This is what Aakash had aired when Rohit was 24 with 4 years in international cricket. He can use sarcasm for Rohit at 24, and I cannot point out underperforming Rahul at 31 with 8 years in international cricket. Yeh bhi sahi hai.'

Prasad also said he doesn't believe that a player shouldn't be criticised during a match.

'And the argument that we should not criticise a player in an ongoing match personally doesn't make sense to me. That doesn't affect the player's performance. Most players don't read views even after the match and no player can read in between match as phones are deposited,' his tweet added.

'I admire Aakash for the hard work he puts on his YouTube channel but calling a different view point as agenda because it doesn't suit his narrative is poor. There is no bitterness between us and since his video was in the public domain wanted to put my point out here. Best wishes,' Prasad stated.

Chopra responded by inviting Prasad on a video chat to settle the debate.

'Venky bhai, msgs are getting lost in translation. You here. Me on YT. I invite you to come on a Video Chat... we can do it Live. Difference on opinions is nice... let's do it properly. I'll not have any sponsors on it & nobody will make money out of it. Up for it? You have my number,' Chopra tweeted.

Prasad shut down the proposal, lashing out at Chopra for his 'agenda peddler' accusation.

'No Aakash, nothing is lost in translation. In your 12-minute video, you have called me an agenda peddler because it didn't suit your narrative,' Prasad responded.

'And I have made my points very clear in this Twitter thread. Don't wish to engage with you further on this.'

Prasad had earlier alleged 'favouritism' in the Indian team, adding that Rahul didn't deserve a place in the Indian Test XI.

In a series of tweets, Prasad said Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan did not get the long rope as Rahul did, despite performing well in the opener's spot for India.