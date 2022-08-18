When Sachin 'cried all the way to the pavilion'

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: The legendary Sachin Tendulkar has scored the most runs in the longest format of the game, amassing 15,921 Test runs. Along the way, Tendulkar scored 51 Test centuries, most by any player.

In a video tweet, Sachin Tendulkar recalled memories from his Under-15 cricket days for Mumbai when he 'cried all the way to the pavilion'.

Captioning the video, 'Nostalgic moment in Pune at PYC Gymkhana', Tendulkar said: 'Right now, I am in Pune's PYC Club where I had played my first under 15 cricket match for Mumbai in around 1986.'

Sachin then shows viewers an old structure at the ground which used to be the pavilion when he played at the venue. 'I was standing here at the non-striker's end during my batting and my school friend Rahul Ganpule was at the striker's' end. He was a very fast runner between the wickets,' SRT recalled.

Video: Kind courtesy Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter

'That day in the match, Rahul had hit an off drive and pushed me for a third run between the wickets, but I wasn't a very quick runner back then. I got run out scoring just four runs. The run out is still fresh in my memory and I vividly remember, that after getting out, I cried all the way to the pavilion.'

'I was very disappointed. After all, it was my first match and I wanted to score big runs, but that didn't happen.'

Abdul Ismail, then the manager of the Mumbai Under-15 team, and other senior cricketers Milind Rege and Vasu Paranjpe, who were present at the game, consoled the 13 year old.

'I am returning to this ground after almost 35 years. So, I am now a little emotional right now.'