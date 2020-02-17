When Harbhajan, Kaif caught up with the Big Boss

Last updated on: February 17, 2020 16:59 IST

IMAGE: Harbhajan Singh, left, and Mohammad Kaif, centre, with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. Photograph: Colors Cineplex/Twitter

Former India cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Mohammad Kaif gave the fans some 'good news' when they appeared on the popular television show Big Boss hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.



"There is some good news for cricket fans in the country," Harbhajan told Salman on Saturday.



"What good news?" asked Salman to which Kaif replied: "The Unacademy Road Safety World Series is a 5-nation T20 cricket tournament which is being organized to create awareness towards road safety in the country."

Harbhajan and Kaif took to the stage during the Big Boss Grand Finale to promote the Road Safety World Series, that will see some of the biggest legends of the game take on each other in a five-nation T20 tournament featuring India, West Indies, Australia, South Africa and Sri Lanka



The tournament which will showcase some of the biggest names of yesteryears including Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Brian Lara, Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Brett Lee, Brad Hodge, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Ajantha Mendis and many more.



Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Jonty Rhodes, Virender Sehwag, Tillakaratne Dishan, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara and Brett Lee.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar is the Commissioner of the Series.



In the opening match on March 7, Tendulkar's India Legends take on Lara-captained West Indies Legends in the opening match at theWankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 7.



Of the total 11 matches -- two will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, four at the MCA Stadium in Pune and five matches at DY Patil Stadium at Nerul in Navi Mumbai including the final.



Pune will have the rare distinction of hosting two India matches -- against South Africa Legends on March 14 and Australia Legends on March 20 -- while Wankhede and DY Patil will host one match each featuring the hosts.



Every year, more than 1.5-2 lakh people die on Indian roads due to vehicular accidents; one person dies every 4 minutes and 1,214 road accidents occur every day in the country. In the last five years, more than 65 lakh people were disabled completely. As cricket is the most followed sport in the country and cricketers are looked up to as idols, the Series aims to create awareness about road safety and change people’s mind-set towards their behaviour on the roads.

The matches will be broadcast live on Colors Cineplex.

Schedule: Road Safety World Series