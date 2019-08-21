When did India last lose a Test series in West Indies?

As India kicks off its run in the World Test Championships on Thursday, Rajneesh Gupta tells you all you need to know about the India-West Indies on-field rivalry.
India will be returning to the longest format after seven-and-a-half-months when the visitors and the West Indies begin their campaigns in the World Test Championship on Thursday. The first Test match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.
Excited about playing in the inaugural World Test Championship, India captain Virat Kohli says the competition in the traditional format has 'gone up two-fold' in recent years.
The last time the West Indies had beaten India in a Test and a series was in May 2002. Since then India have won all seven series against the West Indies, and 12 out of 21 Tests.
Rajneesh Gupta presents a detailed statistical overview of Test matches between the two teams:
West Indies vs India in Test matches
Head to Head
|Mts
|WI
|Ind
|Drawn
|in West Indies
|49
|16
|7
|26
|in India
|47
|14
|13
|20
|Overall
|96
|30
|20
|46
Series summary
|Series
|WI
|Ind
|Drawn
|in West Indies
|11
|7
|4
|0
|in India
|12
|5
|5
|2
|Total
|23
|12
|9
|2
India in West Indies
|Season
|Mts
|WI
|Ind
|Drawn
|Won by
|1952-53
|5
|1
|0
|4
|West Indies
|1961-62
|5
|5
|0
|0
|West Indies
|1970-71
|5
|0
|1
|4
|India
|1975-76
|4
|2
|1
|1
|West Indies
|1982-83
|5
|2
|0
|3
|West Indies
|1988-89
|4
|3
|0
|1
|West Indies
|1996-97
|5
|1
|0
|4
|West Indies
|2002
|5
|2
|1
|2
|West Indies
|2006
|4
|0
|1
|3
|India
|2011
|3
|0
|1
|2
|India
|2016
|4
|0
|2
|2
|India
|Total
|49
|16
|7
|26
The last time West Indies had beaten India in a Test and a series was in May 2002. Since then India have won all seven series against West Indies and 12 out of 21 Tests.
Highest totals
India
|Total
|Venue
|Season
|Inns
|Test
|649-9d
|Rajkot
|2018-19
|1st
|1st
|644-7d
|Kanpur
|1978-79
|1st
|6th
|631-7d
|Kolkata
|2011-12
|1st
|2nd
|588-8d
|Gros Islet
|2006
|1st
|2nd
|566-8d
|Delhi
|1978-79
|1st
|5th
|566-8d
|North Sound
|2016
|1st
|1st
|565
|Kolkata
|1987-88
|1st
|3rd
West Indies
|Total
|Venue
|Season
|Inns
|Test
|644-8d
|Delhi
|1958-59
|1st
|5th
|631
|Delhi
|1948-49
|1st
|1st
|631-8d
|Kingston
|1961-62
|1st
|2nd
|629-6d
|Mumbai BS
|1948-49
|1st
|2nd
|629-9d
|St. John's
|2002
|1st
|4th
|614-5d
|Kolkata
|1958-59
|1st
|3rd
|604-6d
|Mumbai WS
|1974-75
|1st
|5th
|590
|Mumbai WS
|2011-12
|1st
|3rd
|582
|Chennai
|1948-49
|1st
|4th
|581
|Basseterre
|2006
|1st
|3rd
|576
|Kingston
|1952-53
|1st
|5th
|550
|St. John's
|1982-83
|1st
|5th
Lowest totals
India
|Total
|Venue
|Season
|Inns
|Test
|75
|Delhi
|1987-88
|1st
|1st
|81
|Bridgetown
|1996-97
|2nd
|3rd
|90
|Kolkata
|1983-84
|2nd
|5th
|97#
|Kingston
|1975-76
|2nd
|4th
|98
|Port-of-Spain
|1961-62
|2nd
|1st
|102
|Bridgetown
|2002
|1st
|3rd
|103
|Ahmedabad
|1983-84
|2nd
|3rd
|114+
|Mohali
|1994-95
|2nd
|3rd
|118@
|Bangalore
|1974-75
|2nd
|1st
|124
|Kolkata
|1958-59
|1st
|3rd
|129+
|Bridgetown
|1952-53
|2nd
|2nd
|144
|Chennai
|1948-49
|2nd
|4th
|150
|Port-of-Spain
|1988-89
|1st
|3rd
# batted five men short + batted one man short @ batted two men short
West Indies
|Total
|Venue
|Season
|Inns
|Test
|103
|Kingston
|2006
|1st
|5th
|108
|Gros Islet
|2016
|2nd
|3rd
|127
|Delhi
|1987-88
|1st
|1st
|127
|Hyderabad
|2018-19
|2nd
|2nd
|134
|Mumbai WS
|2011-12
|2nd
|3rd
|140
|Bridgetown
|1996-97
|2nd
|3rd
Highest match aggregates
|Runs-Wkts
|Venue
|Season
|Test
|Winner
|1478-38
|Port-of-Spain
|1970-71
|5th
|Drawn
|1448-39
|Mumbai WS
|2011-12
|3rd
|Drawn
|1431-35
|St John's
|2006
|1st
|Drawn
|1424-33
|Kingston
|1952-53
|5th
|Drawn
|1417-29
|Mumbai WS
|1974-75
|5th
|West Indies
|1413-30
|Basseterre
|2006
|3rd
|Drawn
|1403-37
|Chennai
|1966-67
|3rd
|Drawn
Lowest match aggregates (in a decided match)
|Runs-Wkts
|Venue
|Season
|Test
|Winner
|605-30
|Port-of-Spain
|1961-62
|1st
|West Indies
|693-40
|Kingston
|2006
|5th
|India
|708-30
|Kolkata
|1983-84
|5th
|West Indies
|735-30
|Kolkata
|1966-67
|2nd
|West Indies
Individual hundreds
India: 90 (47 in India, 43 in West Indies)
West Indies: 103 (48 in India, 55 in West Indies)
Highest individual innings
India
|Batsman
|Runs
|Inns
|Test
|Venue
|Season
|SM Gavaskar
|236*
|1st
|6th
|Chennai
|1983-84
|SM Gavaskar
|220
|2nd
|5th
|Port-of-Spain
|1970-71
|DN Sardesai
|212
|1st
|1st
|Kingston
|1970-71
|W Jaffer
|212
|2nd
|1st
|St.John's
|2006
|SM Gavaskar
|205
|1st
|1st
|Mumbai WS
|1978-79
|NS Sidhu
|201
|1st
|2nd
|Port-of-Spain
|1996-97
|V Kohli
|200
|1st
|1st
|North Sound
|2016
West Indies
|Batsman
|Runs
|Inns
|Test
|Venue
|Season
|RB Kanhai
|256
|1st
|3rd
|Kolkata
|1958-59
|SFAF Bacchus
|250
|1st
|6th
|Kanpur
|1978-79
|CH Lloyd
|242*
|1st
|5th
|Mumbai WS
|1974-75
|FMM Worrell
|237
|1st
|5th
|Kingston
|1952-53
|CL Hooper
|233
|1st
|1st
|Georgetown
|2002
|EdeC Weekes
|207
|1st
|1st
|Port-of-Spain
|1952-53
Most runs in a match
India
|Batsman
|Runs
|Test
|Venue
|Season
|1st
|2nd
|SM Gavaskar
|344
|5th
|Port-of-Spain
|1970-71
|124
|220
|SM Gavaskar
|289
|3rd
|Kolkata
|1978-79
|107
|182*
|SM Gavaskar
|278
|1st
|Mumbai WS
|1978-79
|205
|73
West Indies
|Batsman
|Runs
|Test
|Venue
|Season
|1st
|2nd
|CH Lloyd
|279
|5th
|Mumbai WS
|1974-75
|242*
|37
|EdeC Weekes
|263
|3rd
|Kolkata
|1948-49
|162
|101
|FMM Worrell
|260
|5th
|Kingston
|1952-53
|237
|23
|RB Kanhai
|256
|3rd
|Kolkata
|1958-59
|256
|-
|JC Adams
|252
|3rd
|Mohali
|1994-95
|174*
|78*
|SFAF Bacchus
|250
|6th
|Kanpur
|1978-79
|250
|-
Most runs in a series
India
|Batsman
|Runs
|Season
|Mts
|Inns
|NO
|Avg
|Hs
|100
|50
|0
|SM Gavaskar
|774
|1970-71
|4
|8
|3
|154.80
|220
|4
|3
|0
|SM Gavaskar
|732
|1978-79
|6
|9
|1
|91.50
|205
|4
|1
|1
|DN Sardesai
|642
|1970-71
|5
|8
|0
|80.25
|212
|3
|1
|0
West Indies
|Batsman
|Runs
|Season
|Mts
|Inns
|NO
|Avg
|Hs
|100
|50
|0
|EdeC Weekes
|779
|1948-49
|5
|7
|0
|111.29
|194
|4
|2
|0
|EdeC Weekes
|716
|1952-53
|5
|8
|1
|102.29
|207
|3
|2
|0
|CH Lloyd
|636
|1974-75
|5
|9
|1
|79.50
|242*
|2
|1
|0
|RB Richardson
|619
|1988-89
|4
|7
|0
|88.43
|194
|2
|3
|0
Leading run-scorers
India
|Batsman
|Runs
|M
|Inn
|NO
|Avg
|Hs
|100
|50
|0
|SM Gavaskar
|2749
|27
|48
|6
|65.45
|236*
|13
|7
|5
|R Dravid
|1978
|23
|38
|7
|63.81
|146
|5
|13
|0
|VVS Laxman
|1715
|22
|36
|6
|57.17
|176*
|4
|11
|3
|SR Tendulkar
|1630
|21
|32
|2
|54.33
|179
|3
|10
|3
|DB Vengsarkar
|1596
|25
|40
|4
|44.33
|159
|6
|7
|5
|GR Viswanath
|1455
|18
|28
|1
|53.89
|179
|4
|7
|1
|PR Umrigar
|1372
|16
|30
|3
|50.81
|172*
|3
|10
|0
|Kapil Dev
|1079
|25
|39
|4
|30.83
|126*
|3
|4
|4
|M Amarnath
|1076
|17
|30
|2
|38.43
|117
|3
|6
|5
|AD Gaekwad
|1032
|22
|38
|1
|27.89
|102
|1
|6
|2
West Indies
|Batsman
|Runs
|M
|Inn
|NO
|Avg
|Hs
|100
|50
|0
|CH Lloyd
|2344
|28
|44
|4
|58.60
|242*
|7
|12
|1
|S Chanderpaul
|2171
|25
|44
|10
|63.85
|140
|7
|10
|0
|IVA Richards
|1927
|28
|41
|3
|50.71
|192*
|8
|7
|1
|GstA Sobers
|1920
|18
|30
|7
|83.48
|198
|8
|7
|2
|RB Kanhai
|1693
|18
|28
|1
|62.70
|256
|4
|7
|1
|CG Greenidge
|1678
|23
|39
|4
|47.94
|194
|5
|8
|3
|EdeC Weekes
|1495
|10
|15
|1
|106.79
|207
|7
|4
|0
|CL Hooper
|1357
|19
|30
|2
|48.46
|233
|5
|3
|0
|AI Kallicharran
|1229
|15
|25
|3
|55.86
|187
|3
|7
|2
|BC Lara
|1002
|17
|29
|0
|34.55
|120
|2
|6
|3
Victims of 99
India : no instance
West Indies:
|Batsman
|Runs
|Inns
|Test
|Venue
|Season
|RB Kanhai
|99
|1st
|4th
|Madras (Corp.)
|1958-59
|MLC Foster
|99
|1st
|5th
|Port-of-Spain
|1970-71
|RB Richardson
|99
|2nd
|3rd
|Port-of-Spain
|1988-89
Record partnership for each wicket
India
|Batsmen
|Wkt
|Runs
|Inn
|Test
|Venue
|Series
|SB Bangar & V Sehwag
|1st
|201
|1st
|1st
|Mumbai WS
|2002-03
|SM Gavaskar & DB Vengsarkar
|2nd
|344*
|2nd
|3rd
|Kolkata
|1978-79
|W Jaffer & R Dravid
|3rd
|203
|2nd
|1st
|St.John's
|2006
|GR Viswanath & AD Gaekwad
|4th
|172
|1st
|6th
|Kanpur
|1978-79
|SR Tendulkar & VVS Laxman
|5th
|214
|2nd
|3rd
|Kolkata
|2002-03
|R Ashwin & WP Saha
|6th
|213
|1st
|3rd
|Gros Islet
|2016
|RG Sharma & R Ashwin
|7th
|280
|1st
|1st
|Kolkata
|2013-14
|R Dravid & Sarandeep Singh
|8th
|120*
|1st
|1st
|Georgetown
|2002
|SM Gavaskar & SMH Kirmani
|9th
|143*
|1st
|6th
|Chennai
|1983-84
|RG Sharma & Mohammed Shami
|10th
|80
|1st
|2nd
|Mumbai WS
|2013-14
West Indies
|Batsmen
|Wkt
|Runs
|Inn
|Test
|Venue
|Series
|CG Greenidge & DL Haynes
|1st
|296
|1st
|5th
|St. John's
|1982-83
|EDAS McMorris & RB Kanhai
|2nd
|255
|1st
|2nd
|Kingston
|1961-62
|IVA Richards & AI Kallicharran
|3rd
|220
|1st
|1st
|Bridgetown
|1975-76
|CL Walcott & GE Gomez
|4th
|267
|1st
|1st
|Delhi
|1948-49
|CL Hooper & S Chanderpaul
|5th
|293
|1st
|1st
|Georgetown
|2002
|CH Lloyd & DL Murray
|6th
|250
|1st
|5th
|Mumbai WS
|1974-75
|CG Greenidge & MD Marshall
|7th
|130
|1st
|1st
|Kanpur
|1983-84
|IVA Richards & KD Boyce
|8th
|124
|1st
|2nd
|Delhi
|1974-75
|CH Lloyd & AME Roberts
|9th
|161
|1st
|5th
|Kolkata
|1983-84
|FMM Worrell & WW Hall
|10th
|98*
|1st
|4th
|Port-of-Spain
|1961-62
Best bowling in an innings
India
|Bowler
|Wkts
|Inns
|Test
|Venue
|Season
|Kapil Dev
|9/83
|2nd
|3rd
|Ahmedabad
|1983-84
|SP Gupte
|9/102
|1st
|2nd
|Kanpur
|1958-59
|ND Hirwani
|8/61
|1st
|4th
|Chennai
|1987-88
|ND Hirwani
|8/75
|2nd
|4th
|Chennai
|1987-88
|Harbhajan Singh
|7/48
|2nd
|1st
|Mumbai WS
|2002-03
|R Ashwin
|7/83
|2nd
|1st
|North Sound
|2016
|BS Chandrasekhar
|7/157
|1st
|1st
|Mumbai BS
|1966-67
|DG Phadkar
|7/159
|1st
|4th
|Chennai
|1948-49
|SP Gupte
|7/162
|1st
|1st
|Port-of-Spain
|1952-53
West Indies
|Bowler
|Wkts
|Inns
|Test
|Venue
|Season
|JM Noreiga
|9/95
|1st
|2nd
|Port-of-Spain
|1970-71
|LR Gibbs
|8/38
|2nd
|3rd
|Bridgetown
|1961-62
|AME Roberts
|7/64
|1st
|4th
|Chennai
|1974-75
|LR Gibbs
|7/98
|1st
|5th
|Mumbai WS
|1974-75
Best bowling in a match
India
|Bowler
|Wkts
|Test
|Venue
|Season
|1st
|2nd
|ND Hirwani
|16/136
|4th
|Chennai
|1987-88
|8/61
|8/75
|BS Chandrasekhar
|11/235
|1st
|Mumbai BS
|1966-67
|7/157
|4/78
|PP Ojha
|10/89
|2nd
|Mumbai WS
|2013-14
|5/40
|5/49
|I Sharma
|10/108
|2nd
|Bridgetown
|2011
|6/55
|4/53
|UT Yadav
|10/133
|2nd
|Hyderabad
|2018-19
|6/88
|4/45
|Kapil Dev
|10/135
|3rd
|Ahmedabad
|1983-84
|1/52
|9/83
|SP Gupte
|10/223
|2nd
|Kanpur
|1958-59
|9/102
|1/121
West Indies
|Bowler
|Wkts
|Test
|Venue
|Season
|1st
|2nd
|AME Roberts
|12/121
|4th
|Chennai
|1974-75
|7/64
|5/57
|MD Marshall
|11/89
|3rd
|Port-of-Spain
|1988-89
|5/34
|6/55
|WW Hall
|11/126
|2nd
|Kanpur
|1958-59
|6/50
|5/76
|CA Walsh
|10/101
|4th
|Kingston
|1988-89
|6/62
|4/39
Hat-tricks: No instance from either side
Most wickets in a series
India
|Bowler
|Series
|M
|Wkts
|Avg
|10WM
|5WI
|Kapil Dev
|1983-84
|6
|29
|18.52
|1
|2
|SP Gupte
|1952-53
|5
|27
|29.22
|0
|3
|KD Ghavri
|1978-79
|6
|27
|23.48
|0
|1
West Indies
|Bowler
|Series
|M
|Wkts
|Avg
|10WM
|5WI
|MD Marshall
|1983-84
|6
|33
|18.82
|0
|2
|AME Roberts
|1974-75
|5
|32
|18.28
|1
|3
|WW Hall
|1958-59
|5
|30
|17.67
|1
|2
|MA Holding
|1983-84
|6
|30
|22.10
|0
|1
|AL Valentine
|1952-53
|5
|28
|29.57
|0
|2
|WW Hall
|1961-62
|5
|27
|15.74
|0
|2
|R Gilchrist
|1958-59
|4
|26
|16.12
|0
|1
|CA Walsh
|1987-88
|4
|26
|16.81
|0
|2
Leading wicket-takers
India
|Bowler
|Wkts
|M
|Balls
|Runs
|Avg
|Best
|10WM
|5WI
|Kapil Dev
|89
|25
|4639
|2216
|24.90
|9/83
|1
|4
|A Kumble
|74
|17
|4693
|2204
|29.78
|6/78
|0
|4
|S Venkataraghavan
|68
|23
|6540
|2684
|39.47
|5/95
|0
|1
|BS Chandrasekhar
|65
|15
|4293
|2179
|33.52
|7/157
|1
|4
|BS Bedi
|62
|18
|5447
|2163
|34.89
|5/82
|0
|1
|R Ashwin
|60
|11
|2618
|1311
|21.85
|7/83
|0
|4
West Indies
|Bowler
|Wkts
|M
|Balls
|Runs
|Avg
|Best
|10WM
|5WI
|MD Marshall
|76
|17
|3507
|1671
|21.99
|6/37
|1
|6
|AME Roberts
|67
|14
|3029
|1454
|21.70
|7/64
|1
|4
|WW Hall
|65
|13
|2774
|1221
|18.78
|6/49
|1
|4
|CA Walsh
|65
|15
|3124
|1316
|20.25
|6/62
|1
|4
|LR Gibbs
|63
|15
|4793
|1467
|23.29
|8/38
|0
|4
|MA Holding
|61
|15
|3142
|1543
|25.30
|6/65
|0
|2
|GstA Sobers
|59
|18
|4301
|1516
|25.69
|5/63
|0
|1
Most dismissals by a keeper in an innings
India
|Keeper
|Dis
|Ct
|St
|Inn
|Test
|Venue
|Season
|WP Saha
|6
|5
|1
|2nd
|1st
|North Sound
|2016
|KS More
|5
|0
|5
|2nd
|4th
|Chennai
|1987-88
|MS Dhoni
|5
|5
|0
|1st
|3rd
|Mumbai WS
|2011-12
West Indies
|Keeper
|Dis
|Ct
|St
|Inn
|Test
|Venue
|Season
|DA Murray
|5
|5
|0
|1st
|5th
|Delhi
|1978-79
|PJL Dujon
|5
|5
|0
|1st
|1st
|Kingston
|1982-83
|RD Jacobs
|5
|4
|1
|1st
|1st
|Mumbai WS
|2002-03
Most dismissals by a keeper in a match
India
|Keeper
|Dis
|Ct
|St
|Test
|Venue
|Season
|MS Dhoni
|8
|6
|2
|3rd
|Mumbai WS
|2011-12
|KS More
|7
|1
|6
|4th
|Chennai
|1987-88
|WP Saha
|7
|6
|1
|1st
|North Sound
|2016
|KS More
|6
|5
|1
|3rd
|Port-of-Spain
|1988-89
|MS Dhoni
|6
|4
|2
|1st
|St.John's
|2006
West Indies
|Keeper
|Dis
|Ct
|St
|Test
|Venue
|Season
|FCM Alexander
|6
|6
|0
|4th
|Madras (Corp.)
|1958-59
|PJL Dujon
|6
|6
|0
|1st
|Kingston
|1982-83
|PJL Dujon
|6
|6
|0
|2nd
|Bridgetown
|1988-89
|PJL Dujon
|6
|6
|0
|3rd
|Port-of-Spain
|1988-89
Most dismissals by a keeper in a Series
India
|Keeper
|Dis
|Ct
|St
|Mts
|Season
|MS Dhoni
|17
|13
|4
|4
|2006
|MS Dhoni
|14
|11
|3
|3
|2011-12
|NR Mongia
|13
|13
|0
|5
|1996-97
West Indies
|Keeper
|Dis
|Ct
|St
|Mts
|Season
|PJL Dujon
|19
|18
|1
|5
|1982-83
|FCM Alexander
|18
|18
|0
|5
|1958-59
|DA Murray
|18
|17
|1
|6
|1978-79
|PJL Dujon
|16
|16
|0
|6
|1983-84
|DL Murray
|15
|14
|1
|5
|1974-75
|PJL Dujon
|14
|14
|0
|4
|1988-89
Leading wicket-keepers
India
|Keeper
|Dis
|Ct
|St
|Mts
|MS Dhoni
|48
|40
|8
|12
|SMH Kirmani
|36
|29
|7
|21
|KS More
|21
|12
|9
|8
West Indies
|Keeper
|Dis
|Ct
|St
|Mts
|PJL Dujon
|60
|58
|2
|19
|DL Murray
|27
|24
|3
|9
Most catches by a fielder in an innings
India
|Fielder
|Ct
|Inn
|Test
|Venue
|Season
|ED Solkar
|4
|1st
|2nd
|Port-of-Spain
|1970-71
West Indies
|Fielder
|Ct
|Inn
|Test
|Venue
|Season
|DJG Sammy
|5
|1st
|2nd
|Mumbai WS
|2013-14
|EdeC Weekes
|4
|2nd
|5th
|Kingston
|1952-53
|IVA Richards
|4
|1st
|4th
|Kingston
|1988-89
|BC Lara
|4
|2nd
|4th
|Kingston
|2006
Most catches by a fielder in a match
India
|Fielder
|Ct
|Test
|Venue
|Season
|ED Solkar
|6
|2nd
|Port-of-Spain
|1970-71
|KL Rahul
|5
|2nd
|Kingston
|2016
West Indies
|Fielder
|Ct
|Test
|Venue
|Season
|EdeC Weekes
|5
|5th
|Kingston
|1952-53
|RA Harper
|5
|1st
|Delhi
|1987-88
|IVA Richards
|5
|4th
|Kingston
|1988-89
|CL Hooper
|5
|1st
|Mumbai WS
|1994-95
|BC Lara
|5
|4th
|Kingston
|2006
|DJG Sammy
|5
|2nd
|Mumbai WS
|2013-14
Most catches by a fielder in a Series
India
|Fielder
|Ct
|Mts
|Season
|ED Solkar
|9
|5
|1970-71
|M Azharuddin
|9
|5
|1996-97
|SC Ganguly
|9
|3
|2002-03
West Indies
|Fielder
|Ct
|Mts
|Season
|BC Lara
|13
|4
|2006
|GStA Sobers
|11
|5
|1961-62
|IVA Richards
|10
|4
|1988-89
|EdeC Weekes
|9
|5
|1952-53
|RB Richardson
|9
|4
|1987-88
Leading fielders
India
|Fielder
|Ct
|Mts
|R Dravid
|26
|23
|ED Solkar
|20
|10
|M Azharuddin
|20
|14
West Indies
|Fielder
|Ct
|Mts
|IVA Richards
|39
|28
|GStA Sobers
|27
|18
|BC Lara
|22
|17
|CH Lloyd
|20
|28
