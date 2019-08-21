When did India last lose a Test series in West Indies?

August 21, 2019 11:27 IST

As India kicks off its run in the World Test Championships on Thursday, Rajneesh Gupta tells you all you need to know about the India-West Indies on-field rivalry.

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli is excited about playing in the inaugural World Test Championship. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India will be returning to the longest format after seven-and-a-half-months when the visitors and the West Indies begin their campaigns in the World Test Championship on Thursday. The first Test match will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

Excited about playing in the inaugural World Test Championship, India captain Virat Kohli says the competition in the traditional format has 'gone up two-fold' in recent years.

The last time the West Indies had beaten India in a Test and a series was in May 2002. Since then India have won all seven series against the West Indies, and 12 out of 21 Tests.

Rajneesh Gupta presents a detailed statistical overview of Test matches between the two teams:

West Indies vs India in Test matches

Head to Head

Mts WI Ind Drawn in West Indies 49 16 7 26 in India 47 14 13 20 Overall 96 30 20 46

Series summary

Series WI Ind Drawn in West Indies 11 7 4 0 in India 12 5 5 2 Total 23 12 9 2

India in West Indies

Season Mts WI Ind Drawn Won by 1952-53 5 1 0 4 West Indies 1961-62 5 5 0 0 West Indies 1970-71 5 0 1 4 India 1975-76 4 2 1 1 West Indies 1982-83 5 2 0 3 West Indies 1988-89 4 3 0 1 West Indies 1996-97 5 1 0 4 West Indies 2002 5 2 1 2 West Indies 2006 4 0 1 3 India 2011 3 0 1 2 India 2016 4 0 2 2 India Total 49 16 7 26

The last time West Indies had beaten India in a Test and a series was in May 2002. Since then India have won all seven series against West Indies and 12 out of 21 Tests.

Highest totals

India

Total Venue Season Inns Test 649-9d Rajkot 2018-19 1st 1st 644-7d Kanpur 1978-79 1st 6th 631-7d Kolkata 2011-12 1st 2nd 588-8d Gros Islet 2006 1st 2nd 566-8d Delhi 1978-79 1st 5th 566-8d North Sound 2016 1st 1st 565 Kolkata 1987-88 1st 3rd

West Indies

Total Venue Season Inns Test 644-8d Delhi 1958-59 1st 5th 631 Delhi 1948-49 1st 1st 631-8d Kingston 1961-62 1st 2nd 629-6d Mumbai BS 1948-49 1st 2nd 629-9d St. John's 2002 1st 4th 614-5d Kolkata 1958-59 1st 3rd 604-6d Mumbai WS 1974-75 1st 5th 590 Mumbai WS 2011-12 1st 3rd 582 Chennai 1948-49 1st 4th 581 Basseterre 2006 1st 3rd 576 Kingston 1952-53 1st 5th 550 St. John's 1982-83 1st 5th

Lowest totals

India

Total Venue Season Inns Test 75 Delhi 1987-88 1st 1st 81 Bridgetown 1996-97 2nd 3rd 90 Kolkata 1983-84 2nd 5th 97# Kingston 1975-76 2nd 4th 98 Port-of-Spain 1961-62 2nd 1st 102 Bridgetown 2002 1st 3rd 103 Ahmedabad 1983-84 2nd 3rd 114+ Mohali 1994-95 2nd 3rd 118@ Bangalore 1974-75 2nd 1st 124 Kolkata 1958-59 1st 3rd 129+ Bridgetown 1952-53 2nd 2nd 144 Chennai 1948-49 2nd 4th 150 Port-of-Spain 1988-89 1st 3rd

# batted five men short + batted one man short @ batted two men short

West Indies

Total Venue Season Inns Test 103 Kingston 2006 1st 5th 108 Gros Islet 2016 2nd 3rd 127 Delhi 1987-88 1st 1st 127 Hyderabad 2018-19 2nd 2nd 134 Mumbai WS 2011-12 2nd 3rd 140 Bridgetown 1996-97 2nd 3rd

Highest match aggregates

Runs-Wkts Venue Season Test Winner 1478-38 Port-of-Spain 1970-71 5th Drawn 1448-39 Mumbai WS 2011-12 3rd Drawn 1431-35 St John's 2006 1st Drawn 1424-33 Kingston 1952-53 5th Drawn 1417-29 Mumbai WS 1974-75 5th West Indies 1413-30 Basseterre 2006 3rd Drawn 1403-37 Chennai 1966-67 3rd Drawn

Lowest match aggregates (in a decided match)

Runs-Wkts Venue Season Test Winner 605-30 Port-of-Spain 1961-62 1st West Indies 693-40 Kingston 2006 5th India 708-30 Kolkata 1983-84 5th West Indies 735-30 Kolkata 1966-67 2nd West Indies

Individual hundreds

India: 90 (47 in India, 43 in West Indies)

West Indies: 103 (48 in India, 55 in West Indies)

Highest individual innings

India

Batsman Runs Inns Test Venue Season SM Gavaskar 236* 1st 6th Chennai 1983-84 SM Gavaskar 220 2nd 5th Port-of-Spain 1970-71 DN Sardesai 212 1st 1st Kingston 1970-71 W Jaffer 212 2nd 1st St.John's 2006 SM Gavaskar 205 1st 1st Mumbai WS 1978-79 NS Sidhu 201 1st 2nd Port-of-Spain 1996-97 V Kohli 200 1st 1st North Sound 2016

West Indies

Batsman Runs Inns Test Venue Season RB Kanhai 256 1st 3rd Kolkata 1958-59 SFAF Bacchus 250 1st 6th Kanpur 1978-79 CH Lloyd 242* 1st 5th Mumbai WS 1974-75 FMM Worrell 237 1st 5th Kingston 1952-53 CL Hooper 233 1st 1st Georgetown 2002 EdeC Weekes 207 1st 1st Port-of-Spain 1952-53

Most runs in a match

India

Batsman Runs Test Venue Season 1st 2nd SM Gavaskar 344 5th Port-of-Spain 1970-71 124 220 SM Gavaskar 289 3rd Kolkata 1978-79 107 182* SM Gavaskar 278 1st Mumbai WS 1978-79 205 73

IMAGE: A file photo of former India captain Sunil Gavaskar. Photograph: Getty Images

West Indies

Batsman Runs Test Venue Season 1st 2nd CH Lloyd 279 5th Mumbai WS 1974-75 242* 37 EdeC Weekes 263 3rd Kolkata 1948-49 162 101 FMM Worrell 260 5th Kingston 1952-53 237 23 RB Kanhai 256 3rd Kolkata 1958-59 256 - JC Adams 252 3rd Mohali 1994-95 174* 78* SFAF Bacchus 250 6th Kanpur 1978-79 250 -

Most runs in a series

India

Batsman Runs Season Mts Inns NO Avg Hs 100 50 0 SM Gavaskar 774 1970-71 4 8 3 154.80 220 4 3 0 SM Gavaskar 732 1978-79 6 9 1 91.50 205 4 1 1 DN Sardesai 642 1970-71 5 8 0 80.25 212 3 1 0

West Indies

Batsman Runs Season Mts Inns NO Avg Hs 100 50 0 EdeC Weekes 779 1948-49 5 7 0 111.29 194 4 2 0 EdeC Weekes 716 1952-53 5 8 1 102.29 207 3 2 0 CH Lloyd 636 1974-75 5 9 1 79.50 242* 2 1 0 RB Richardson 619 1988-89 4 7 0 88.43 194 2 3 0

Leading run-scorers

India

Batsman Runs M Inn NO Avg Hs 100 50 0 SM Gavaskar 2749 27 48 6 65.45 236* 13 7 5 R Dravid 1978 23 38 7 63.81 146 5 13 0 VVS Laxman 1715 22 36 6 57.17 176* 4 11 3 SR Tendulkar 1630 21 32 2 54.33 179 3 10 3 DB Vengsarkar 1596 25 40 4 44.33 159 6 7 5 GR Viswanath 1455 18 28 1 53.89 179 4 7 1 PR Umrigar 1372 16 30 3 50.81 172* 3 10 0 Kapil Dev 1079 25 39 4 30.83 126* 3 4 4 M Amarnath 1076 17 30 2 38.43 117 3 6 5 AD Gaekwad 1032 22 38 1 27.89 102 1 6 2

West Indies

Batsman Runs M Inn NO Avg Hs 100 50 0 CH Lloyd 2344 28 44 4 58.60 242* 7 12 1 S Chanderpaul 2171 25 44 10 63.85 140 7 10 0 IVA Richards 1927 28 41 3 50.71 192* 8 7 1 GstA Sobers 1920 18 30 7 83.48 198 8 7 2 RB Kanhai 1693 18 28 1 62.70 256 4 7 1 CG Greenidge 1678 23 39 4 47.94 194 5 8 3 EdeC Weekes 1495 10 15 1 106.79 207 7 4 0 CL Hooper 1357 19 30 2 48.46 233 5 3 0 AI Kallicharran 1229 15 25 3 55.86 187 3 7 2 BC Lara 1002 17 29 0 34.55 120 2 6 3

Victims of 99

India : no instance

West Indies:

Batsman Runs Inns Test Venue Season RB Kanhai 99 1st 4th Madras (Corp.) 1958-59 MLC Foster 99 1st 5th Port-of-Spain 1970-71 RB Richardson 99 2nd 3rd Port-of-Spain 1988-89

Record partnership for each wicket

India

Batsmen Wkt Runs Inn Test Venue Series SB Bangar & V Sehwag 1st 201 1st 1st Mumbai WS 2002-03 SM Gavaskar & DB Vengsarkar 2nd 344* 2nd 3rd Kolkata 1978-79 W Jaffer & R Dravid 3rd 203 2nd 1st St.John's 2006 GR Viswanath & AD Gaekwad 4th 172 1st 6th Kanpur 1978-79 SR Tendulkar & VVS Laxman 5th 214 2nd 3rd Kolkata 2002-03 R Ashwin & WP Saha 6th 213 1st 3rd Gros Islet 2016 RG Sharma & R Ashwin 7th 280 1st 1st Kolkata 2013-14 R Dravid & Sarandeep Singh 8th 120* 1st 1st Georgetown 2002 SM Gavaskar & SMH Kirmani 9th 143* 1st 6th Chennai 1983-84 RG Sharma & Mohammed Shami 10th 80 1st 2nd Mumbai WS 2013-14

West Indies

Batsmen Wkt Runs Inn Test Venue Series CG Greenidge & DL Haynes 1st 296 1st 5th St. John's 1982-83 EDAS McMorris & RB Kanhai 2nd 255 1st 2nd Kingston 1961-62 IVA Richards & AI Kallicharran 3rd 220 1st 1st Bridgetown 1975-76 CL Walcott & GE Gomez 4th 267 1st 1st Delhi 1948-49 CL Hooper & S Chanderpaul 5th 293 1st 1st Georgetown 2002 CH Lloyd & DL Murray 6th 250 1st 5th Mumbai WS 1974-75 CG Greenidge & MD Marshall 7th 130 1st 1st Kanpur 1983-84 IVA Richards & KD Boyce 8th 124 1st 2nd Delhi 1974-75 CH Lloyd & AME Roberts 9th 161 1st 5th Kolkata 1983-84 FMM Worrell & WW Hall 10th 98* 1st 4th Port-of-Spain 1961-62

Best bowling in an innings

India

Bowler Wkts Inns Test Venue Season Kapil Dev 9/83 2nd 3rd Ahmedabad 1983-84 SP Gupte 9/102 1st 2nd Kanpur 1958-59 ND Hirwani 8/61 1st 4th Chennai 1987-88 ND Hirwani 8/75 2nd 4th Chennai 1987-88 Harbhajan Singh 7/48 2nd 1st Mumbai WS 2002-03 R Ashwin 7/83 2nd 1st North Sound 2016 BS Chandrasekhar 7/157 1st 1st Mumbai BS 1966-67 DG Phadkar 7/159 1st 4th Chennai 1948-49 SP Gupte 7/162 1st 1st Port-of-Spain 1952-53

West Indies

Bowler Wkts Inns Test Venue Season JM Noreiga 9/95 1st 2nd Port-of-Spain 1970-71 LR Gibbs 8/38 2nd 3rd Bridgetown 1961-62 AME Roberts 7/64 1st 4th Chennai 1974-75 LR Gibbs 7/98 1st 5th Mumbai WS 1974-75

Best bowling in a match

India

Bowler Wkts Test Venue Season 1st 2nd ND Hirwani 16/136 4th Chennai 1987-88 8/61 8/75 BS Chandrasekhar 11/235 1st Mumbai BS 1966-67 7/157 4/78 PP Ojha 10/89 2nd Mumbai WS 2013-14 5/40 5/49 I Sharma 10/108 2nd Bridgetown 2011 6/55 4/53 UT Yadav 10/133 2nd Hyderabad 2018-19 6/88 4/45 Kapil Dev 10/135 3rd Ahmedabad 1983-84 1/52 9/83 SP Gupte 10/223 2nd Kanpur 1958-59 9/102 1/121

West Indies

Bowler Wkts Test Venue Season 1st 2nd AME Roberts 12/121 4th Chennai 1974-75 7/64 5/57 MD Marshall 11/89 3rd Port-of-Spain 1988-89 5/34 6/55 WW Hall 11/126 2nd Kanpur 1958-59 6/50 5/76 CA Walsh 10/101 4th Kingston 1988-89 6/62 4/39

IMAGE: Kapil Dev had a good series in the West Indies in 1983 bagging 29 wickets, the highest by an Indian in a series. Photograph: Getty Images

Hat-tricks: No instance from either side

Most wickets in a series

India

Bowler Series M Wkts Avg 10WM 5WI Kapil Dev 1983-84 6 29 18.52 1 2 SP Gupte 1952-53 5 27 29.22 0 3 KD Ghavri 1978-79 6 27 23.48 0 1

West Indies

Bowler Series M Wkts Avg 10WM 5WI MD Marshall 1983-84 6 33 18.82 0 2 AME Roberts 1974-75 5 32 18.28 1 3 WW Hall 1958-59 5 30 17.67 1 2 MA Holding 1983-84 6 30 22.10 0 1 AL Valentine 1952-53 5 28 29.57 0 2 WW Hall 1961-62 5 27 15.74 0 2 R Gilchrist 1958-59 4 26 16.12 0 1 CA Walsh 1987-88 4 26 16.81 0 2

Leading wicket-takers

India

Bowler Wkts M Balls Runs Avg Best 10WM 5WI Kapil Dev 89 25 4639 2216 24.90 9/83 1 4 A Kumble 74 17 4693 2204 29.78 6/78 0 4 S Venkataraghavan 68 23 6540 2684 39.47 5/95 0 1 BS Chandrasekhar 65 15 4293 2179 33.52 7/157 1 4 BS Bedi 62 18 5447 2163 34.89 5/82 0 1 R Ashwin 60 11 2618 1311 21.85 7/83 0 4

West Indies

Bowler Wkts M Balls Runs Avg Best 10WM 5WI MD Marshall 76 17 3507 1671 21.99 6/37 1 6 AME Roberts 67 14 3029 1454 21.70 7/64 1 4 WW Hall 65 13 2774 1221 18.78 6/49 1 4 CA Walsh 65 15 3124 1316 20.25 6/62 1 4 LR Gibbs 63 15 4793 1467 23.29 8/38 0 4 MA Holding 61 15 3142 1543 25.30 6/65 0 2 GstA Sobers 59 18 4301 1516 25.69 5/63 0 1

Most dismissals by a keeper in an innings

India

Keeper Dis Ct St Inn Test Venue Season WP Saha 6 5 1 2nd 1st North Sound 2016 KS More 5 0 5 2nd 4th Chennai 1987-88 MS Dhoni 5 5 0 1st 3rd Mumbai WS 2011-12

West Indies

Keeper Dis Ct St Inn Test Venue Season DA Murray 5 5 0 1st 5th Delhi 1978-79 PJL Dujon 5 5 0 1st 1st Kingston 1982-83 RD Jacobs 5 4 1 1st 1st Mumbai WS 2002-03

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has an enviable record in the Windies. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Most dismissals by a keeper in a match

India

Keeper Dis Ct St Test Venue Season MS Dhoni 8 6 2 3rd Mumbai WS 2011-12 KS More 7 1 6 4th Chennai 1987-88 WP Saha 7 6 1 1st North Sound 2016 KS More 6 5 1 3rd Port-of-Spain 1988-89 MS Dhoni 6 4 2 1st St.John's 2006

West Indies

Keeper Dis Ct St Test Venue Season FCM Alexander 6 6 0 4th Madras (Corp.) 1958-59 PJL Dujon 6 6 0 1st Kingston 1982-83 PJL Dujon 6 6 0 2nd Bridgetown 1988-89 PJL Dujon 6 6 0 3rd Port-of-Spain 1988-89

Most dismissals by a keeper in a Series

India

Keeper Dis Ct St Mts Season MS Dhoni 17 13 4 4 2006 MS Dhoni 14 11 3 3 2011-12 NR Mongia 13 13 0 5 1996-97

West Indies

Keeper Dis Ct St Mts Season PJL Dujon 19 18 1 5 1982-83 FCM Alexander 18 18 0 5 1958-59 DA Murray 18 17 1 6 1978-79 PJL Dujon 16 16 0 6 1983-84 DL Murray 15 14 1 5 1974-75 PJL Dujon 14 14 0 4 1988-89

Leading wicket-keepers

India

Keeper Dis Ct St Mts MS Dhoni 48 40 8 12 SMH Kirmani 36 29 7 21 KS More 21 12 9 8

West Indies

Keeper Dis Ct St Mts PJL Dujon 60 58 2 19 DL Murray 27 24 3 9

Most catches by a fielder in an innings

India

Fielder Ct Inn Test Venue Season ED Solkar 4 1st 2nd Port-of-Spain 1970-71

West Indies

Fielder Ct Inn Test Venue Season DJG Sammy 5 1st 2nd Mumbai WS 2013-14 EdeC Weekes 4 2nd 5th Kingston 1952-53 IVA Richards 4 1st 4th Kingston 1988-89 BC Lara 4 2nd 4th Kingston 2006

Most catches by a fielder in a match

India

Fielder Ct Test Venue Season ED Solkar 6 2nd Port-of-Spain 1970-71 KL Rahul 5 2nd Kingston 2016

West Indies

Fielder Ct Test Venue Season EdeC Weekes 5 5th Kingston 1952-53 RA Harper 5 1st Delhi 1987-88 IVA Richards 5 4th Kingston 1988-89 CL Hooper 5 1st Mumbai WS 1994-95 BC Lara 5 4th Kingston 2006 DJG Sammy 5 2nd Mumbai WS 2013-14

Most catches by a fielder in a Series

India

Fielder Ct Mts Season ED Solkar 9 5 1970-71 M Azharuddin 9 5 1996-97 SC Ganguly 9 3 2002-03

IMAGE: The iconic Brian Lara. Photograph: Getty Images

West Indies

Fielder Ct Mts Season BC Lara 13 4 2006 GStA Sobers 11 5 1961-62 IVA Richards 10 4 1988-89 EdeC Weekes 9 5 1952-53 RB Richardson 9 4 1987-88

Leading fielders

India

Fielder Ct Mts R Dravid 26 23 ED Solkar 20 10 M Azharuddin 20 14

West Indies