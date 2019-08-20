News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli a win away from equalling Dhoni's record

Kohli a win away from equalling Dhoni's record

August 20, 2019 22:04 IST

Virat Kohli has led India to 26 Test wins from 46 matches

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has led India to 26 Test wins from 46 matches. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Virat Kohli is a win away from Mahendra Singh Dhoni's record of most victories as Indian Test captain.

Kohli will get the opportunity to draw level with Dhoni when India lock horn with West Indies in the opening Test, beginning in North Sound, Antigua, on Thursday.

 

Apart from leading India to the top of the Test rankings for the first time, Dhoni also led the team to 27 wins from 60 matches -- the most by any Indian captain.

His successor, Kohli, has led India to 26 wins from 46 matches.

Kohli took over the captaincy from Dhoni after the latter retired from Tests during the tour of Australia in 2014.

Kohli has since led India to victories over Australia, England and New Zealand at home and 2-1 and 4-1 losses in South Africa and England respectively.

In 2018, Kohli led India to their first ever series win in Australia.

The first Test against West Indies marks the two teams' entry into the ICC World Test Championship.

 

