News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » When Brathwaite enjoyed stardom like Gayle...

When Brathwaite enjoyed stardom like Gayle...

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
April 12, 2020 22:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'After the World Cup when I came to play for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), I was mobbed like Gayle'

Carlos Brathwaite

IMAGE: Carlos Brathwaite celebrates after hitting the winning runs in 2016. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite, on Sunday, said he was treated like Chris Gayle in India after propelling his team to a dramatic World T20 triumph with four last-over sixes against England in 2016.

Needing 19 off six balls, Brathwaite stunned England by smashing Ben Stokes for four maximums.

 

"Cricket is religion in India. I remember I was filming Chris (Gayle) being mobbed at the airport. But after the World Cup when I came to play for Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals), the same thing was happening to me," the 31-year old said during a chat on a Delhi-NCR based pet channel on Instagram.

Chasing 156 for victory, West Indies were reeling at 11/3 by the third over. Marlon Samuels and Dwayne Bravo revived the innings but it was Brathwaite, coming in to bat at number eight, who turned out to be the hero of the evening.

Brathwaite was not picked by any franchise during the last Indian Premier League auctions.

"Hopefully I will be in IPL in some capacity maybe replacement player or in commentary," he said.

He also spoke about his love for dogs.

"Chris Jordan and Jofra (Archer) have been asking me to see my dog. Kemar Roach has some dogs. Shreyas Iyer is also with his dogs. So there are few cricketers with dogs and we do chat about them." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Dhoni mows lawn; others are cooking, cleaning

Dhoni mows lawn; others are cooking, cleaning

Two reasons why Kohli is comparable to Kapil...

Two reasons why Kohli is comparable to Kapil...

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use