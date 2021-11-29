News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'We showed lot of heart to bat through Day 5'

Source: ANI
November 29, 2021 17:19 IST
'The two fast bowlers that did play were outstanding. Bowling long overs was an unbelievable effort. We know this Indian side is a very strong one.'

Debuant Rachin Ravindra batted solidly to keep the Indian spinners at bay. New Zealand managed to survive by the barest of margins on the last day of the first Test after a gritty performance from their lower-order batters insured that visitors walked away with a draw at Green Park, Kanpur on Monday.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson on Monday said that his side managed to show a lot of heart to somehow survive on Day 5 of the first Test against India.

The first Test between India and New Zealand ended as a draw on Monday after the visitors somehow managed to survive and the hosts ended the Test one-wicket away from victory.

 

“It has been touch and go around this time throughout the game. Terrific game overall. All three results were still at play. We showed a lot of heart to bat through the day. Some fantastic experiences for Rachin, Ajaz and Somerville.

"It was also nice to have a crowd here to see this game. The two fast bowlers that did play were outstanding. Bowling long overs was an unbelievable effort. We know this Indian side is a very strong one," Williamson told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"Experience overall in this game was good to have. There are things to touch on. Getting the overs under the belt was good to have. We have to prepare for a different kind of pitch in Mumbai," he added.

Team India managed to take eight wickets on Day 5 of the ongoing first Test but some late drama and stout-hearted performance from visitors' batters clawed back victory from the jaws of hosts.

New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

