Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk, who arrived in India on Friday, November 3, began his three-day tour to Assam with a visit to the Kamakhya temple in Guwahati.

On Saturday, the Bhutanese monarch embarked on a jungle safari at the Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

IMAGE: King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk clicks pictures during his visit to the Kaziranga National Park.

IMAGE: The king seems to enjoy the jeep safari at the Kaziranga National Park.

IMAGE: King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk poses for a picture at Kaziranga.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com