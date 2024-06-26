News
What's Ravi Shastri celebrating?

What's Ravi Shastri celebrating?

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 26, 2024 10:58 IST
Ravi Shastri

Photographs: Kind courtesy Ravi Shastri/Instagram

Ravi Shastri took to social media to share some moments from the 41st celebration of the historic 1983 World Cup triumph with cricket legends and modern cricketing stars.

On June 25, 1983, India sent shockwaves across the cricketing world, defeating two-time champions West Indies in a shocker to secure their maiden World Cup title at Lord's in London.

This victory under Kapil Dev's leadership went on to change the power dynamics of the game forever and paved the way for India's rise as a cricket-obsessed superpower in years to come.

 

Ravi Shastri

Shastri took to Instagram, sharing pictures where he was seen sharing a cake with his 1983 World Cup-winning team-mates former cricketer and current Board of Control for Cricket in India President Roger Binny (the leading wicket-taker of the 1983 tournament), Sunil Gavaskar and current wicket-keeper-batter Rishabh Pant.

Ravi Shastri

Others present at the celebration were retired all-rounder and current Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar and current pace sensation Mohammed Siraj.

'Time flies. A Day that changed the FACE of Indian Cricket forever. Old is Gold. 41 years - #TDTY #WorldChampions,' Shastri noted.

BCCI

Sachin Tendulkar, who was 10 at that time, recalled the celebratory mood in his Sahitya Sahavas, Bandra East, neighbourhood when India won the World Cup for the first time.

'I still vividly remember that night, even though it happened 41 years ago. The scenes in my building and neighbourhood when India won the 1983 World Cup were simply unbelievable! Streets filled with people dancing, firecrackers lighting up the sky -- it was pure magic,' Sachin recalled.

BCCI

'#OnThisDay in 1983! A historic victory & a landmark moment for Indian cricket #TeamIndia led by @therealkapildev, were crowned champions for the very first time as they clinched the World Cup title,' BCCI exclaimed.

REDIFF CRICKET
T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

