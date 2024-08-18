Australia itching to snatch back dominance from India

'That's one we need to tick off, definitely, in particular at home... we should pretty much win every series here at home.'

IMAGE: Australia has not held the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since the 2014-15 series, which they won 2-0. Since then, they have suffered consecutive series defeats to India on home soil and Aus pacer Josh Hazlewood says they are determined to reclaim the coveted series. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives

Josh Hazlewood, Australia's premium fast bowler, acknowledged that Australia's recent results against India have been a significant gap in their record.

Australia host India in the first of the five-match Test series at the Optus Stadium, Perth from November 22.

"There are quite a few players who have never beaten India in a Test series. It's quite astounding to say that," Hazlewood was quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Australia is determined to resolve a decade of unfinished business in their pursuit of reclaiming the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Australia has not held the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since the 2014-15 series, which they won 2-0. Since then, they have suffered consecutive series defeats to India on home soil.

"That's one we need to tick off, definitely, in particular at home... we should pretty much win every series here at home," he added.

Notably, in the 2020-21 series, India famously rebounded from being bowled out for 36 in Adelaide to secure the series with remarkable victories at Melbourne Cricket Ground and Gabba, along with a gritty draw in Sydney.

"That last series we obviously bowled them out for 36 in Adelaide and we thought here we go, [we are] back at home [and] confident on these grounds. People say we played India B in that last Test, but they can sometimes be stronger than the best team. They've got unbelievable depth in all formats and we are starting to see that now," he noted.

The five-Test series against India will play a crucial role in the race for the WTC final at Lord's in June 2025. Australia will aim to defend their title, adding extra significance for Hazlewood, who missed last year's final.

"It's always in the background, we have the table up [to see] where we are sitting and what we need to tick off," he said.

"For me, it's a big one because I didn't get to play the last one in England so that's a burning one for me," he added.