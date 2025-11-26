HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
What's Kohli Doing In Dhoni's Hometown?

November 26, 2025 13:46 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli touched down in Ranchi on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa. Photograph and Video: ANI
 

Virat Kohli arrived in Ranchi on Wednesday morning ahead of the first One-Day International against South Africa.

Saurabh Tiwary, his team-mate in the 2008 Under-19 World Cup and at Royal Challengers Bengaluru, was there to receive the batting great at Birsa Munda airport.

The other fixtures in the three-match series are in Raipur on December 3, and in Visakhapatnam on December 6.

Kohli's most recent outing -- the third ODI against Australia, at the Sydney Cricket Ground last month -- was memorable.

While Rohit Sharma delivered scored 121 not out off 125 deliveries in the match, Kohli anchored the innings with a composed, unbeaten 74 off 81 balls as India easily chased down 237 runs for a nine-wicket victory.

India's batting sensation has a string of milestones to his name in ODIs: Second-highest run-getter of all-time and fastest to 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, 11,000, 12,000, 13,000 and 14,000 runs in the format's history.

He has 51 centuries, the most by a player in the format, after 305 ODIs, including 14,255 runs.

India will be led by K L Rahul in the ODIs, as designated skipper Shubman Gill is indisposed after suffering a neck injury during the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata.

