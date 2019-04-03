What went wrong for RCB against Rajasthan

April 03, 2019 00:44 IST

'We were 15-20 short with the bat. I thought 160 was competitive, but with the dew factor, 15 runs more would have been more challenging.'

IMAGE: RCB captain Virat Kohli. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered their fourth straight defeat in IPL-12 but captain Virat Kohli took solace from the fact that they dragged the game against Rajasthan Royals deep and also hinted that they will make changes in the side to get right combination for upcoming games.



RCB managed a below-par 158 for 4 on a difficult wicket but the hosts chased it down easily, winning by seven wickets with one ball to spare.

Kohli said they need a few more runs on the board.



"Today, we were more competitive. but we were 15-20 short with the bat. I thought 160 was competitive, but with the dew factor, 15 runs more would have been more challenging," said Kohli.



The RCB fielders also dropped a few catches, including that of Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith, and Kohli acknowledged that such mistakes won't help them win games.



"It was not easy to get the boundaries in the second innings but if we make that many mistakes (dropped catches), then we will fall on the losing side. In a tournament like IPL, when you have no momentum, then these things can happen," said Kohli.



"The team hasn't gone off to a good start, and these things look really bad. But we have to keep believing that we can turn things around. We played well in Mumbai and tonight, but we need to improve. We need to take some confidence from tonight's game though."



Kohli said the team may make more changes in the upcoming matches to end their losing run in the tournament.



"The tournament isn't so long, so you need to think on your feet on what the best XIs are. We will sit down and talk to see how we can balance our team and allow our players to create some match-winning performances."

RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who grabbed the Purple Cap with his two wickets was pleased with his effort so far.



"It's a great feeling to have the highest wickets in the tournament, but we didn't win the match. Leg-spinners have so much variations compared to other bowlers, and we can get a bit more turn even on flat wickets.



"I created a bit of doubt on the batsman's mind. Our fourth loss in a row, but we have 10 games, and we have a chance of coming back. If we think negative, then no point playing. So we need to be positive."



Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane Shreyas Gopal changed the game with wickets of Kohli and AB de Villiers.



"We know his (Gopal) record against Kohli and De Villiers and it changed the game. It was a good team effort. After 3-4 overs, we thought wicket is slow, so I thought if spinners bowl well then batsmen will have a hard time.



"Gowtham was excellent in the Powerplay, and Gopal backed up after that. Relief, yes, to get points on the board. We played good cricket last three games, but tonight it was all about giving more than 100 percent."



Gopal, adjudged man-of-the-match, was modest when asked about his super show.



"I am fortunate and lucky to have gotten those big wickets. As a youngster getting such big names out doesn't come everyday. I was just fortunate, and the plans worked," said the leg-spinner.



"Coming in to bowl in the seventh over, we had built a lot of pressure in the Powerplay. I had come in after that, and because the batsmen were trying to score off me, I managed to get the wickets. Pretty comfortable bowling my variations, I rely on my gut feet while deciding what to bowl."



"I really don't know why wrist spinners do so well in T20s. But maybe it's because we can spin the ball both ways. Overall, it's about bowling in good areas and being disciplined."