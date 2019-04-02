IPL PHOTOS: Gopal shines as Rajasthan outclass RCB

Last updated on: April 02, 2019 23:54 IST

Images from the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Jaipur on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Shreyas Gopal celebrates picking up the wicket of Shimron Hetmyer. Photograph: BCCI

Leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal shone with the ball as Rajasthan Royals finally won their first game of this IPL season after outclassing Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets in Jaipur on Tuesday.



Gopal claimed three wickets, including that of Virat Kohli (23) and AB de Villiers (13), to finish with splendid figures of three for 12 in his four overs to restrict the visitors to 158 for four.

Jos Buttler led the chase with his confident knock, hitting 59 from 43 ballks as Royals overhauled the target with one ball to spare, handing RCB their fourth defeat in a row.



RCB, who dropped plenty of catches in this match, are placed at bottom of eight-team table without any points.



Buttler hit eight fours and a six on a wicket to give the hosts a flying start along with captain Ajinkya Rahane (22) as the duo put on 60 runs for the first wicket.

IMAGE: Jos Buttler hits out. Photograph: BCCI

Rahane was dropped on 1 by Virat Kohli in the slips off Mandeep Saini but the Royals skipper failed to make most of the lifeline as he was trapped leg before wicket by Yuzvendra Chahal (2/17).



Buttler and Steve Smith (38) added 44 for the second wicket but Chahal struck again, dismissing the England batsman.



Chahal could have got Smith as well but Umesh Yadav dropped a sitter near boundary line before Moeen put down another catch late in the innings.



Rahul Tripathi hit an unbeaten 34 from 23 balls and he finished off the match in some style, pulling Umesh Yadav for a six to give Royals a much-needed win.

IMAGE: Shreyas Gopal takes the catch off his own bowling to dismiss AB de Villiers. Photograph: BCCI

Earlier, Gopal bowled a sensational spell to dismiss key top-order batsmen before Parthiv Patel hit a half-century to rally Royal Challengers Bangalore to 158 for four.

Gopal dismissed Virat Kohli (23) and AB de Villiers (13) in successive overs and then scalped Shimron Hetmyer to leave RCB in a mess.

It was opener Parthiv who resisted the Royals attack with aplomb, hitting a belligerent 67 off 41 balls with nine boundaries and six to help his side put a decent total on board.



RCB Marcus Stoinis (31 not out) too played a key part in shoring up team's total, as he added 32 quick runs in partnership with Moeen Ali (18) in the final few overs.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is bowled by Shreyas Gopal. Photograph: BCCI

Playing with a cautious approach, Kohli was happy working the ball around in the first few overs. Parthiv was aggressor of the two as the left-hander hit three boundaries in Jofra Archer's first over.



But once leggie Gopal was introduced into the attack, he began to trouble the India captain with his googlies before bowling him for 22 with another incoming delivery.



The leg-spinner returned and this time got rid of de Villiers with another wrong one which stopped a bit as the South African chipped it straight back to Gopal.



Left-handed Shimron Hetmyer became his third victim when he was caught behind by wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

IMAGE: Parthiv Patel hits a boundary. Photograph: BCCI

Parthiv kept fighting a lone battle as he pulled a short ball from Ben Stokes for a six over midwicket and followed it up with a crushing boundary on the off side, cutting a short ball through point.



He completed his fifty with a single off Archer, who was smacked for a six by Stoinis.



Parthiv perished to Archer, caught at long-on by Rahane but Stoinis and Moeen added some quick runs at the end.