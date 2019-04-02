Guess who was Preity Zinta's special guest at IPL match

Last updated on: April 02, 2019 16:28 IST

IMAGE: KXIP co-owner Preity Zinta distributes t-shirts during the match against Delhi Capitals. Photograph: BCCI

Kings XI Punjab pulled off a miraculous 14-run victory against Delhi Capitals, in Mohali, on Monday and the team’s co-owner Preity Zinta was elated.

KXIP's costliest buy this year with a price tag of Rs 7.20 crore, proved his worth after becoming the youngest to take an IPL hat-trick.

IMAGE: Preity Zinta with Sushant Singh Rajput. Photograph: BCCI

The left-arm medium pacer's hat-trick, which was the first of this edition of the IPL, helped Kings XI Punjab script an exciting 14-run win over Delhi Capitals on Monday.

The victory helped Ravichandran Ashwin-led Kings XI jump to second in the standings with six points from four games behind Chennai Super Kings, while Delhi Capitals are fifth with four points from as many games.

But we could not miss Preity Zinta's special guest Sushant Singh Rajput as the duo cheered for the home team. The Bollywood actor’s love for cricket is not a secret. The 31-year-old actor played the on-screen Dhoni in the 2016 sports biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.

IMAGE: No guesses who they are supporting. Photograph: BCCI

Some Twitter users credited the presence of 'MS Dhoni' as Kings XI Punjab pulled off a remarkable win against Delhi Capitals.

Even the official handle of KXIP could not resist a pun as it tweeted, "Our co-owner, @realpreityzinta is enjoying real-life Sarfaraz's innings alongside the reel-life Sarfaraz, @itsSSR" Sushant Singh Rajput played a character named Sarfaraz in the film PK starring Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma.