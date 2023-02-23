What Warner, Labuschagne Were Up To

Photograph: Kind Courtesy David Warner/Instagram

David Warner's love for Indian culture, food and movies is evident with his Instagram posts and lip-sync videos of Bollywood and Tollywood songs.

Just before he returned home to recover from a hairline elbow fracture, Warner, wife Candy and daughters Indi Rae, Ivy Mae and Isla Rose toured some of Delhi's cherished historical monuments.

The Warners at Humayun's Tomb.

'A little snippet from our days off in Delhi. Look how tired the girls were after seeing some beautiful places.'

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Marnus Labuschagne/Instagram

Rebekah and Marnus Labuschagne with their five-month-old daughter Hallie also visited Humayun's Tomb.