Rediff.com  » Cricket » What Warner, Labuschagne Were Up To

What Warner, Labuschagne Were Up To

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 23, 2023 08:48 IST
David Warner

Photograph: Kind Courtesy David Warner/Instagram

David Warner's love for Indian culture, food and movies is evident with his Instagram posts and lip-sync videos of Bollywood and Tollywood songs.

Just before he returned home to recover from a hairline elbow fracture, Warner, wife Candy and daughters Indi Rae, Ivy Mae and Isla Rose toured some of Delhi's cherished historical monuments.

 

David Warner

The Warners at Humayun's Tomb.

David Warner

'A little snippet from our days off in Delhi. Look how tired the girls were after seeing some beautiful places.'

 

David Warner

 

David Warner

 

David Warner

 

Marnus Labuschagne

 

Marnus Labuschagne

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Marnus Labuschagne/Instagram

Rebekah and Marnus Labuschagne with their five-month-old daughter Hallie also visited Humayun's Tomb.

REDIFF CRICKET
