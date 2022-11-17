What should be the batting approach in T20s...Ronchi explains

Conditions dictate style of play majority of times: Ronchi

IMAGE: Kane Williamson and Batting Coach Luke Ronchi. Photograph: Kai Schwoerer/Getty Images

New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi on Thursday said conditions dictate batters' style of play in T20 cricket though that strategy can "hurt you in the result", especially when a conservative approach is adopted.

India were slammed by experts for their timid batting approach at the T20 World Cup following their 10-wicket loss to England in the semifinals.

The Indian batters had struggled to collect runs in the Powerplay throughout the tournament.

"You play according to the conditions that are in front of you. Sometimes people think you have to go all guns blazing every game."

"In an ICC World Cup there are new, used, slow surfaces and different conditions," Ronchi said ahead of the first T20I between New Zealand and India.

"Not only the Indians but we also did it and lots of other teams play with what they have in front of them and sometimes it's conservative in the way your approach the game."

Ronchi feels that it is in hindsight that players realise that they could have done things differently.

"It can hurt you in the result. When you lose you think 'we could have done this differently.' But majority of the time conditions dictate how you should play and the players of the team know what they have to do."

The 41-year-old also said that it's "hard" for current greats of the game like Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Rohit Sharma to play like the youngsters in T20 cricket.

"It's a hard transition to make. But those players are always trying to get better, trying to keep up with the younger guys. The younger guys have a different mentality and a team does well when you have a mix of both, they bounce ideas off each other."

Senior players Martin Guptill and Trent Boult have been dropped from the side for the six-match white-ball series due to different reasons.

"Trent's an incredible cricketer both are, the spots that are up for grabs will be sought after by those who are coming through."

"Boult has been an absolute asset for us over the years, and a man of his skillset across all formats will be missed in this series. But we will see how it goes."

"From Guptill perspective he has been brilliant for years but the unfortunately way professional sport goes such things happen."

