What Rohit is doing before the Australia series

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma spent nearly a week at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru last month. Photograph: Rohit Sharma/Instagram

The captaincy baton may have passed to Shubman Gill, but Rohit Sharma isn’t ready to step aside just yet. After a week of intense training at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence, the ‘Hitman’ is gearing up for one more defining act in blue.

According to a RevSportz report, Rohit spent nearly a week at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru last month, training intensively to prepare for India’s upcoming ODI series in Australia. While the cricketing world was busy dissecting the India-Pakistan Asia Cup saga, Rohit was quietly grinding behind the scenes.

His focus? Tackling the pace and bounce of Australian wickets.

‘His practice involved two hours of batting against tall fast bowlers — he had specifically requested for the same. There were days when he had two sessions, which he would ask to be extended even when the staff informed him that the scheduled time was up,’ the report stated.

The 37-year-old also complemented his batting drills with lighter gym sessions and throwdown practice. In total, around ten bowlers and multiple throwdown specialists were roped in to help simulate Australian conditions.

Rohit last featured for India in March 2025, when he and Virat Kohli played key roles in India’s Champions Trophy triumph. Since then, both have been away from international cricket — apart from their IPL stints earlier this year.

Now, as India prepares for the three-match ODI series in Australia starting October 19 in Perth, both Rohit and Kohli are set for their long-awaited returns.