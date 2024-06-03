What makes Mumbai champions- Rahane reveals!

IMAGE: Mumbai players celebrate their 42nd Ranji Trophy title after beating Vidarbha in the 2023-2024 final. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X.com

Mumbai captain Ajinkya Rahane feels that the most memorable thing for him about their record-extending Ranji Trophy triumph is everyone played as a team.

After a taxing Ranji Trophy season, Mumbai lifted their record-extending 42nd title after defeating Vidarbha in the final in March.

While reflecting on their remarkable run in the domestic season, Rahane heaped praise on the players as well as the system and the culture that they have been able to establish within the team.

"Overall, last year has been very good for Mumbai Cricket. The players did well, we also won the Ranji Trophy. But the most memorable thing for me was that we played as a team. We enjoyed each other's performance. The team culture set by us is that everyone's focus will be on the team. Everyone did well. All the players who were available made good contributions to the Ranji Trophy. Support staff played a good role," Rahane told reporters.

Former India cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders assistant coach Abhishek Nayar shared words of motivation for the youngsters who are looking to rise in the world of cricket.

He had a simple message for the players to keep things simple and work harder than every other player.

"I always tell youngsters to keep working hard. Focus; the competition and pressure in your times are more. So, all I would like to tell them is - do your work and work as hard as you can. In this game, if you are not working harder than the other person, it will be tough. Work hard, keep it simple," Nayar told ANI.

After Mumbai's successful campaign came to an end, ESPNcricinfo reported that the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) agreed to give a 100 per cent pay raise to its senior men's cricketers from the 2024-25 season.

The report also stated that The decision was approved at the MCA's recent apex council meeting. It will effectively double a player's earnings through the season.