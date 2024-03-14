News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ranji Final: Resilient Vidarbha frustrates Mumbai

Ranji Final: Resilient Vidarbha frustrates Mumbai

Last updated on: March 14, 2024 12:25 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ranji

IMAGE: Akshay Wadkar and Harsh Dubey forge 50-run partnership for Vidarbha. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

In a gripping turn of events at the Wankhede Stadium, Vidarbha has put up a resilient fight against Mumbai on Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy final in Mumbai on Thursday.

Ranji

IMAGE: Harsh Dubey celebrates his half century. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Led by captain Akshya Wadkar (92) and Harsh Dubey (57), Vidarbha is showing remarkable determination as they pursue an improbable chase of 538 runs.

 


At Lunch on Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium, Vidarbha finds themselves at 333/5.

Vidarbha's hopes are kept alive by Wadkar, nearing his century, and Dubey, who has secured his half-century. Their partnership, now surpassing the 100-run mark, signifies a strong rearguard action.

The session saw Vidarbha adding 85 runs in 33 overs, with Mumbai unable to break through their defense.

With just over two sessions left to play, Vidarbha requires just 205 runs to secure victory, setting the stage for an intense finale at the Wankhede.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
Karun Nair believes he can 'play for India again'
Karun Nair believes he can 'play for India again'
Ranji: Shreyas Iyer again struggling with back trouble
Ranji: Shreyas Iyer again struggling with back trouble
How 'Miracle Man' Rishabh Pant made it back to cricket
How 'Miracle Man' Rishabh Pant made it back to cricket
Why Watson's undecided on Pakistan head coach role
Why Watson's undecided on Pakistan head coach role
Has Ed Sheeran Got SRK's Pose Right?
Has Ed Sheeran Got SRK's Pose Right?
Here's when Kohli will join RCB squad
Here's when Kohli will join RCB squad
What Are Models Doing On Mumbai's Race Course?
What Are Models Doing On Mumbai's Race Course?

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

IPL 2024: Have you seen Mumbai Indians' new jersey?

IPL 2024: Have you seen Mumbai Indians' new jersey?

'There were a lot of rumours about M S Dhoni...'

'There were a lot of rumours about M S Dhoni...'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances