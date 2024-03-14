Ranji Final: Resilient Vidarbha frustrates Mumbai

IMAGE: Akshay Wadkar and Harsh Dubey forge 50-run partnership for Vidarbha. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

In a gripping turn of events at the Wankhede Stadium, Vidarbha has put up a resilient fight against Mumbai on Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy final in Mumbai on Thursday.

IMAGE: Harsh Dubey celebrates his half century. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Led by captain Akshya Wadkar (92) and Harsh Dubey (57), Vidarbha is showing remarkable determination as they pursue an improbable chase of 538 runs.



At Lunch on Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium, Vidarbha finds themselves at 333/5.

Vidarbha's hopes are kept alive by Wadkar, nearing his century, and Dubey, who has secured his half-century. Their partnership, now surpassing the 100-run mark, signifies a strong rearguard action.

The session saw Vidarbha adding 85 runs in 33 overs, with Mumbai unable to break through their defense.

With just over two sessions left to play, Vidarbha requires just 205 runs to secure victory, setting the stage for an intense finale at the Wankhede.