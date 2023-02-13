What Happened After India-Pakistan Game

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/Twitter

After the India-Pakistan game in the women's T20 World Cup, brilliant camaraderie was witnessed between the players of the two teams.

There were plenty of smiles and lots of laughter in the change rooms following the thriller in Cape Town.

India won the match, but the exchanges between the sides were warm. While some were busy clicking selfies, others were cracking jokes. Later, players from both sides posed for a group photo.

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared a video of the interaction after the game.