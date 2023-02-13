News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What Happened After India-Pakistan Game

What Happened After India-Pakistan Game

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 13, 2023 13:23 IST
India, Pakistan

Photograph: Kind courtesy ICC/Twitter

After the India-Pakistan game in the women's T20 World Cup, brilliant camaraderie was witnessed between the players of the two teams.

There were plenty of smiles and lots of laughter in the change rooms following the thriller in Cape Town.

India won the match, but the exchanges between the sides were warm. While some were busy clicking selfies, others were cracking jokes. Later, players from both sides posed for a group photo.

The Pakistan Cricket Board shared a video of the interaction after the game.

 

Video: Kind courtesy PCB/Twitter
 
REDIFF CRICKET
PIX: Jemimah shines as India beat Pakistan in thriller
Australia begin T20 Women's WC title defence in style
India v Aus 3rd Test shifted from Dharamsala to Indore
Boeing's Apache Fuselages Made By Tata
2 new judges sworn in, SC functioning at full-strength
Kareena's PURPLE Mood
SC nixes plea on J-K panel to redraw constituencies
Kohli's heroics inspired us to victory vs Pak: Jemimah

Why Jemimah contemplated quitting cricket last year

