PHOTOS: Women's T20 World Cup, India vs Pakistan

Images of the Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan played in Cape Town on Sunday
Bismah Maroof's unbeaten 68 and a blazing 43 not out from Ayesha Naseem helped Pakistan post a challenging 149 for four in their opening Group B match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Cape Town on Sunday.
Radha Yadav was the most successful India bowler returning figures of 2 for 21 in her four overs.
Deepti Sharma got India the first break when Javeria Khan (8) went for a sweep only to hand a top edge to Harmanpreet Kaur.
Radha got rid of the other dangerous opener Muneeba Ali for 12 to reduce Pakistan to 42/2. The India spinner saw the Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter coming down the track and fired an arm ball outside off.
Muneeba swiped but missed and Richa Ghosh whipped the bails off.
However, Bismah and Ayesha stitched together an 81-run partnership, with the latter's 43 coming off just 25 balls at a strike rate of 172.
Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India brought in Harleen Deol in place of Smriti Mandhana, who is out of the opening match after suffering a finger injury during a warm-up game against Australia.
Brief scores: Pakistan Women: 149 for 4 in 20 overs (Bismah Maroof 68 not out, Ayesha Naseem 43 not out; Radha Yadav 2/21).