PHOTOS: Women's T20 World Cup, India vs Pakistan

Images of the Women's T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan played in Cape Town on Sunday

IMAGE: Bismah Maroof's unbeaten 68 and Ayesha Naseem’s 43 helped Pakistan. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Bismah Maroof's unbeaten 68 and a blazing 43 not out from Ayesha Naseem helped Pakistan post a challenging 149 for four in their opening Group B match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Cape Town on Sunday.

Radha Yadav was the most successful India bowler returning figures of 2 for 21 in her four overs.

IMAGE: India’s Sneh Rana celebrates. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Deepti Sharma got India the first break when Javeria Khan (8) went for a sweep only to hand a top edge to Harmanpreet Kaur.

Radha got rid of the other dangerous opener Muneeba Ali for 12 to reduce Pakistan to 42/2. The India spinner saw the Pakistani wicketkeeper-batter coming down the track and fired an arm ball outside off.

IMAGE: Sidra Amin falls. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Muneeba swiped but missed and Richa Ghosh whipped the bails off.

However, Bismah and Ayesha stitched together an 81-run partnership, with the latter's 43 coming off just 25 balls at a strike rate of 172.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led India brought in Harleen Deol in place of Smriti Mandhana, who is out of the opening match after suffering a finger injury during a warm-up game against Australia.

Brief scores: Pakistan Women: 149 for 4 in 20 overs (Bismah Maroof 68 not out, Ayesha Naseem 43 not out; Radha Yadav 2/21).