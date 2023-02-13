India vs Australia 3rd Test shifted to Indore

IMAGE: The third Test match between India and Australia has been shifted to the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Photograph: BCCI

The third Test match between India and Australia which was originally scheduled to take place in Dharamsala from March 1 to 5 has been shifted to Indore.

The recently re-laid outfield at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala was deemed unfit for the Test match following an inspection from the BCCI inspection panel on February 11.



The third Test match will now be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.



"Owing to harsh winter conditions in the region, the outfield lacks sufficient grass density and will need some time to develop fully," BCCI saud in a media release on Monday.



India lead the four-match series 1-0 after they thrashed Australia by an innings and 132 runs in the series opener in Nagpur.