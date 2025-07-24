HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
What cricket term Modi used to describe India-UK ties?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
July 24, 2025 19:31 IST

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his British counterpart Keir Starmer in London on Thursday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Narendra Modi/X

 "There may be a swing and a miss at times, but we always play with a straight bat!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi told his British counterpart Keir Starmer on Thursday as he used a cricketing metaphor to describe India's partnership with the UK.

Modi also said that India was committed to building a high-scoring, solid partnership with the UK.

"For both of us, Cricket is not just a game, but a passion. And also, a great metaphor for our partnership. There may be a swing and a miss at times, but we always play with a straight bat! We are committed to building a high-scoring, solid partnership," Modi said in his media statement after bilateral talks with Starmer.

He said the agreements signed today and Vision 2035 are milestones that take this spirit forward. India and the UK inked a landmark free trade agreement on Thursday.

Prime Minister Modi, along with Prime Minister Starmer, also interacted with players of the 'Buckingham Street Cricket Hub' in London.

 

Cricket, which is believed to have originated in the UK, is the most popular sport in India.

The Indian men's cricket team, led by Captain Shubman Gill, is currently touring England for a five-match Test series. The two teams are currently playing the fourth Test match in Manchester. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
