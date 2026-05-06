What Ashwin Told Vijay...

'Naalaiya Theerpu to Netraiya Theerpu!! Congratulations to Thalapathy and his party for the fabulous result.'

IMAGE: Actor Vijay, left; Ravichandran Ashwin. Photographs: Vijay: ANI Photo. Ashwin: BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin congratulated Tamil superstar Vijay on the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's victory in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections.

Vijay's TVK emerged victorious, putting an end to the almost six decade-long dominance of the two major Dravidian parties -- DMK and AIADMK -- in Tamil Nadu.

Vijay, a Christian, is likely to be the first person from a minority religion to helm the government in Tamil Nadu.

Ashwin shut casteist comments that made their way to his X timeline in reply to his wishes for Vijay.

Key Points 'I would love to go from being your super fan to a leader I would want to follow for what lies ahead,' Ashwin tweeted.

'I want to live till the day, we stop talking about lineage or caste.'

'Naalaiya Theerpu to Netraiya Theerpu!! Congratulations to Thalapathy and his party for the fabulous result.

'Good luck & I would love to go from being your super fan to a leader I would want to follow for what lies ahead,' Ashwin tweeted on Monday.

While many of his followers on X liked the post, some suggested the retired cricket legend take the political plunge.

'Ashwin Anna for CM 2036' one follower said, while another backed Ashwin to join the TVK cabinet as sports minister.

There were some negative replies, one particularly nasty one.

An anonymous handle that calls itself CricFDFS wrote: 'A Brahmin who is afraid of Dravidian rule'.

Ashwin's sharp reply to the tweet read: 'Have said it once, I will say it again! Who I was born to wasn't my choice. Thankfully I was born to parents that are beyond great.

'Leadership is feeling empathetic towards another person's struggles and enabling growth beyond barriers & that's what my parents & teachers have taught me.

'I want to live till the day, we stop talking about lineage or caste.'

That tweet got over 21K likes and retweets.