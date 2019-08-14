WI vs India: Rain halts play again in 3rd ODI

August 14, 2019 23:41 IST

West Indies were 158 for two after electing to bat against India when rain halted play for the second time in the third and final One-day International, in Port of Spain, on Wednesday.

Shimron Hetmeyer (18) and Shai Hope (19) were are the crease for the hosts, who need to win the match to level the three-match series.

The hosts lost Chris Gayle (72 off 41) and Evin Lewis (43 off 29).

Only 22 overs were bowled by India when skies opened up again following an interruption in the second over.

India are leading the series 1-0 after winning the second ODI. The first match was abandoned due to rain.

The weather has affected almost every match since India landed in the Caribbean.