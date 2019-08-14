News
PIX: Bumrah celebrates early Raksha Bandhan

August 14, 2019 17:29 IST

Jasprit Bumrah is set to join the Indian cricket team in West Indies for the Test series.

Due to his international commitments, Bumrah had to celebrate Raksha Bandhan early. 

 

“Team India duties means I won't be here for Raksha Bandhan but I just couldn't miss out on celebrating with you, Juhika. Thank you for always being there for me,” Bumrah tweeted alongside two pictures of him and his sister.

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety across the nation.

The 25-year-old cricketer is set to join the Indian team in  West Indies for the Test series. He was given a rest for the limited overs leg of the tour after a hectic summer of IPL and World Cup.

The first of two Test matches between India and West Indies begins on August 22 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium at North Sound, Antigua.

