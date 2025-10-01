West Indies trounce Nepal; avoid T20I series sweep

IMAGE: Amir Jangoo smashed a quickfire 74 not out from 45 balls to power West Indies to a 10-wicket victory against Nepal. Photograph: Windies Cricket/X

West Indies got back to winning ways as they trounced Nepal by 10 wickets in the inconsequential third and final T20 International to avoid the humiliation of a series sweep, in Sharjah, on Tuesdayu.



Nepal had already sealed the three-match series 2-0 after winning the first two matches.



A hurt West Indies led by Akeal Hosein bounced back in fine style. Left-hander pacer Ramon Simmonds took 4/15 in three overs as Nepal were bundled out for 122 in 19.5 overs.



They were well-placed on 60/2 in 10 overs at the halfway mark before Simmonds triggered a collapse as Nepal lost their last eight wickets for 47 runs.



West

Indies continued their domination as they came out attacking with the bat.Amir Jangoo smashed a quickfire 74 not out from 45 balls, while Ackeem Auguste hit an unbeaten 41 from 29 balls as the Windies raced to 123 in 12.2 overs for a comprehensive 10-wicket victory.However, despite the loss Nepal scripted history, registering their first-ever T20 bilateral series victory against a Test playing nation. This series will give Nepal plenty of confidence ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia-Pacific Regional Final, where they will be one of three sides attempting to qualify for next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

"This series will give a lot of confidence to the boys. We would love to take this momentum onto the World Cup qualifiers," Nepal captain Rohit Paudel said.



The Asia and East Asia Pacific qualifier for the 2026 T20 World Cup begins on October 8 in Al Amarat, Oman.