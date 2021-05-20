West Indies Test players receive COVID-19 vaccination

Source:

May 20, 2021 15:02 IST

IMAGE: West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel gets his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Photograph: Kind courtesy Windies Cricket/Instagram

Thirteen members of the West Indies Test squad, including players and support staff, have received COVID-19 vaccinations in St Lucia, Cricket West Indies said.

While 11 players and support staff received their first dose of the vaccine, two squad members got their second jab in St Lucia, where they are preparing for the upcoming Tests against South Africa.



"Several members of the training squad have already received their first doses in their home countries and will receive their second dose later in the summer," CWI said in statement on Wednesday.



Last week, the women's squad had received its first dose of the vaccine.



"CWI has been supporting the efforts of regional governments to encourage everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with the West Indies women's training squad receiving their first doses while at their training camp in Antigua last week," the statement added.



West Indies are set to host South Africa for two Tests starting June 10. The two sides will then take on each other in a five-match T20I series.