India women to play maiden pink-ball Test in Australia

India women to play maiden pink-ball Test in Australia

Last updated on: May 20, 2021 12:31 IST
IMAGE: Mithali Raj-led India will take on Meg Lanning's Australia at the WACA ground in Perth from September 30 in what will be only the second day-night Test in women's cricket. Photograph: Christopher Lee/Getty Images

The India women's team will play their maiden pink-ball Test later this year, against Australia in Perth, the cricket boards of both the countries announced on Thursday.

 

Mithali Raj's team will take on Meg Lanning's squad at the WACA ground from September 30 in what will be only the second day-night Test in women's cricket, following Australia's drawn 2017 match against England in Sydney.

"Taking forward our commitment towards women's cricket, I am extremely pleased to announce that Team India @BCCIwomen will play in their first-ever pink ball day-night Test later this year in Australia," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah said on Twitter.

It will also be the first Test match between the Australian and Indian women's teams in 15 years.

Cricket Australia's interim CEO, Nick Hockley, hopes the multi-format series against India would match the drama of last season's Test series between the men's teams of the countries.

"We look forward to welcoming members of the India women's team to Australia after what has been an incredibly challenging time and thank the BCCI for supporting this ground-breaking tour," Hockley said in a statement.

India were last among the frontline teams to embrace pink-ball Test when their men's team hosted Bangladesh for a day-night match in the eastern city of Kolkata in November 2019.

The women's team under Mithali Raj will play their first Test match in nearly seven years when they take on England in Bristol on June 16.

Before the start of the tour, the BCCI handed out annual contracts to 19 players on Wednesday, with teenaged opener Shafali Verma moving up to a Grade B contract from C.

Twenty20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur, deputy Smriti Mandhana and spinner Poonam Yadav are the only three with a Grade A contract and a retainer fee of five million rupees ($68,366).

Test and ODI captain Raj is among 10 players in Grade B worth three million rupees, while six players are in Grade C which is worth one million.

India women's tour of Australia schedule:

Sep 19: First ODI, North Sydney Oval (D/N)

Sep 22: Second ODI, Junction Oval

Sep 24: Third ODI, Junction Oval

Sep 30-Oct 3: Day/Night Test match, WACA Ground (D/N)

Oct 7: First T20, North Sydney Oval

Oct 9: Second T20, North Sydney Oval

Oct 11: Third T20, North Sydney Oval.

© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
