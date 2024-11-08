News
West Indies pacer Joseph suspended

West Indies pacer Joseph suspended

November 08, 2024 09:38 IST
West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph

IMAGE: West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph. Photograph: Pal Pillai/Getty Images from the Rediff.com Archives

West Indies fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been suspended for two matches for storming off the field after a row with captain Shai Hope during Wednesday's one-day international victory over England, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said on Thursday.

The paceman appeared to be frustrated by the field placings as he bowled a wicket maiden early in the match in Barbados and, after a heated exchange with Hope, walked back to the dressing room which briefly left the home team a man short.

"I recognise that my passion got the best of me," Joseph said in a CWI statement.

"I have personally apologised to captain Shai Hope and my teammates and management. I also extend my sincerest apologies to the West Indies fans. I understand that even a brief lapse in judgment can have a far-reaching impact and I deeply regret any disappointment caused."

West Indies coach Daren Sammy had already labelled Joseph's conduct unacceptable and CWI said it had fallen short of the professionalism expected of players.

"Such conduct cannot be overlooked, and we have taken decisive action to ensure the gravity of the situation is fully acknowledged," said Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe.

West Indies, whose eight-wicket victory on Wednesday clinched the series 2-1, take on England in the first of five Twenty20 Internationals at Kensington Oval on Saturday.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
