News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » Jurel vies for selectors' attention with fighting 50 at MCG

Jurel vies for selectors' attention with fighting 50 at MCG

By REDIFF CRICKET
November 07, 2024 11:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Dhruv Jurel showed maturity during his knock of 80, in India A's first innings against Australia A at the MCG, on Thursday

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel showed maturity during his knock of 80, in India A's first innings against Australia A at the MCG, on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy cricket.com.au

Dhruv Jurel was the only bright spot as India A batters were sent reeling by Australia A bowlers on Day 1 of their unofficial Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on Thursday.

KL Rahul opening the batting scored just three runs as Indian batting catapulted.

Having been dropped midway through the home Tests against New Zealand, the Indian selectors in consultation with the team management decided to send Rahul and reserve keeper Jurel for the second 'A' Test before they link up with the senior team in Perth on January 11.

 

And Jurel scored nearly half the runs and proved his worth with a stoic 80.  

Australia A pacer Michael Neser struck in just the 3rd delivery of the day when he had Abhimanyu Easwaran trying to evade a shot ball that reared up and flew off his bat. The gully fielder did well to take a good catch diving low and he was out for a duck.  

Coming in at No 3, Sai Sudarshan was caught out at slips for a golden duck. India were 0 for 2. Rahul needed to bring in all his experience and rescue India and resuscitate his chances, but it wasn't to be. He was out in the next over, caught by Jimmy Pierson for 4 off the bowling of Scott Boland. 

Ruturaj Gaikwad perished soon and India were reeling at 11 for 4. 

In came Dhruv Jurel and along with Devdutt Padikkal waged a stubborn resistance. They batted long and put on a 55-run stand before Padikkal (26; 4x3) became Neser's third victim.

While Nitish Reddy, Tanush Kotian fell cheaply, Jurel kept his concentration while under pressure. He steered the team away from trouble and kept grinding. His innings of 80 consisted of 6 fours and 2 maximums.

In tough conditions, Jurel was the most assured at the crease and looked the part. He played the deliveries to merit and was wise in his shot selection. He was eventually dismissed for 80 and India then folded for 161.

Jurel's batting received compliments from the Australian commentators: 'There is a lot of Virat Kohli's mannerisms in this young Dhruv Jurel'.  

Jurel's innings will be a reminder to selectors ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series starting in a fortnight. 

With Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan's form suspect, Jurel will be the favourite now to push for a spot in the series opener in Brisbane.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
UCL: Villa's Mings left red-faced over bizarre penalty
UCL: Villa's Mings left red-faced over bizarre penalty
Kumble backs Samson to deliver in South Africa
Kumble backs Samson to deliver in South Africa
Shreyas slams ton, sends strong message to selectors
Shreyas slams ton, sends strong message to selectors
Xi congratulates Trump; says China, US must cooperate
Xi congratulates Trump; says China, US must cooperate
'Govt CAN'T Create More Jobs'
'Govt CAN'T Create More Jobs'
'This Is Our 9/11'
'This Is Our 9/11'
Kamal@70: The Motto He Believes In
Kamal@70: The Motto He Believes In

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

More like this
Champions League PIX: Inter down Arsenal; Barca win
Champions League PIX: Inter down Arsenal; Barca win
Pant, Jadeja rise in ICC Test rankings
Pant, Jadeja rise in ICC Test rankings

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances