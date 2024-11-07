Jurel vies for selectors' attention with fighting 50 at MCG

IMAGE: Dhruv Jurel showed maturity during his knock of 80, in India A's first innings against Australia A at the MCG, on Thursday. Photograph: Kind courtesy cricket.com.au

Dhruv Jurel was the only bright spot as India A batters were sent reeling by Australia A bowlers on Day 1 of their unofficial Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, on Thursday.

KL Rahul opening the batting scored just three runs as Indian batting catapulted.

Having been dropped midway through the home Tests against New Zealand, the Indian selectors in consultation with the team management decided to send Rahul and reserve keeper Jurel for the second 'A' Test before they link up with the senior team in Perth on January 11.

And Jurel scored nearly half the runs and proved his worth with a stoic 80.

Australia A pacer Michael Neser struck in just the 3rd delivery of the day when he had Abhimanyu Easwaran trying to evade a shot ball that reared up and flew off his bat. The gully fielder did well to take a good catch diving low and he was out for a duck.

Coming in at No 3, Sai Sudarshan was caught out at slips for a golden duck. India were 0 for 2. Rahul needed to bring in all his experience and rescue India and resuscitate his chances, but it wasn't to be. He was out in the next over, caught by Jimmy Pierson for 4 off the bowling of Scott Boland.

Ruturaj Gaikwad perished soon and India were reeling at 11 for 4.

In came Dhruv Jurel and along with Devdutt Padikkal waged a stubborn resistance. They batted long and put on a 55-run stand before Padikkal (26; 4x3) became Neser's third victim.

While Nitish Reddy, Tanush Kotian fell cheaply, Jurel kept his concentration while under pressure. He steered the team away from trouble and kept grinding. His innings of 80 consisted of 6 fours and 2 maximums.

In tough conditions, Jurel was the most assured at the crease and looked the part. He played the deliveries to merit and was wise in his shot selection. He was eventually dismissed for 80 and India then folded for 161.

Jurel's batting received compliments from the Australian commentators: 'There is a lot of Virat Kohli's mannerisms in this young Dhruv Jurel'.

Jurel's innings will be a reminder to selectors ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series starting in a fortnight.

With Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan's form suspect, Jurel will be the favourite now to push for a spot in the series opener in Brisbane.